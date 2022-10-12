“I’ll do whatever I can to help you. You just can’t tell anyone about it.”
That’s what a longtime Republican officeholder told me earlier this year regarding my decision to run for Congress as an independent.
It’s sad but not surprising. In fact, I’ve heard similar sentiments from several current and former elected officials in both parties. They’re supporting my campaign privately but are afraid to do so publicly, fearful of the retribution that has come to characterize our politics.
What happened to voting for the person, not the party? What happened to choosing the best candidate, regardless of whether they’re on your “team”? This is where party politics have brought us, and it’s why I’m proudly running as an independent.
Independents can win. They’ve already shown that in northeast Indiana.
In Huntington – the second-largest city in the district and Dan Quayle’s hometown – independent Richard Strick defeated the GOP nominee for mayor by 10 points in 2019.
A year later, independent Sam Conrad triumphed over an incumbent Republican judge in Adams County. And out in Utah, independent Evan McMullin is currently polling just two points behind the sitting U.S. senator, with 16% still undecided.
Thank goodness for the independent model they’ve established. According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, Republicans in this district have a built-in 19 point advantage in a straight R vs. D race. In 2018, Courtney Tritch raised $1 million and only ended up at 35%; she showed what the ceiling is for a Democratic candidate at the moment.
When there’s no third option in an overwhelmingly Republican district like this one, the real race for Congress happens in the May primary, not November. And since primary turnout is so low – just 13% in Allen County this year – and dominated by the most extreme partisans, we end up with a congressman in Jim Banks who reflects their views, not the majority of his constituents.
But that doesn’t mean Republican voters are happy with the current state of affairs, either. Many have told me they’re embarrassed by Banks’ behavior and feel like he doesn’t care about them anymore.
One constituent – a strong Republican and a military veteran – spent 10 minutes recounting how frustrated he was with the lack of empathy from Banks and his office regarding an issue he was having with the Veterans Administration.
“I’ll never vote for that guy again,” he steamed before signing the petition to get me on the ballot.
His was just one of 7,002 signatures my team collected from registered voters during the spring and early summer, a number higher than the 6,777 votes the Democratic nominee got in the primary. Having to get those signatures is a big reason why it seems like my campaign is just now sprouting up here at the end; in truth, we’ve been working at this for months, overcoming all the hurdles put in front of independent candidates.
And I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Representing the people of northeast Indiana is an awesome responsibility, one that should be difficult to earn.
I’m no stranger to hard work, from my first job washing cars in DeKalb County to my time teaching at Concordia High School or helping the Lutheran Foundation try to improve the mental and physical health of the people of northeast Indiana.
I’ve always been committed to making this community better, and my run for Congress is no different. Perhaps that’s why so many people across northeast Indiana are supporting my campaign. I’m so grateful to each of them – even the ones who’ve sworn me to secrecy.