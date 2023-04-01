I am the proud mother of two amazing young Black women.
It is indeed important for me to highlight their blackness because it adds value to everything else they are while also empowering them to own the space they occupy daily.
These young ladies who call me mom are currently 28 and 30 years old; however, I’d like to take you back to the year 2002. It was around that time that my younger daughter, Leah, was learning compound words in grammar school. I’m not sure whether modern teaching strategies are like those 20 years ago; however, to refresh our memories, compounding occurs when two or more words are joined together to make a new word.
I vividly recall when Leah came home with the task to take one of her spelling words and teach her peers how to spell it. Of course, Leah had to pick one of the longer words on the list – “heritage.”
I remember becoming increasingly frustrated trying to make this word digestible for a second grader, not realizing at the time that we were leveraging capacity, practicing emotional intelligence and developing critical thinking skills that are still utilized in our family today.
With my patience growing short, I had to pass the heritage baton to my older daughter, Lauren, who showed her three words within the compound word – her+it+age. The next morning, she had it. In typical fashion, because she had it, we had it.
At every opportunity, we were informed that “her+it+age” spelled “heritage.”
To this day, I believe this equation can be applied to various areas of life. As a practitioner, I use wordplay with the equation “her+it+age” to illustrate how individual elements can be broken down and combined to create something valuable.
In this case, “her” represents the personal and cultural history of an individual or group, “it” represents the tangible and intangible elements that make up that history, and “age” represents the passage of time and the evolution of that history. When these elements are combined, they create “heritage,” a term that embodies the richness and complexity of personal and cultural history.
Breaking things down also allows us to identify and address systemic issues that may otherwise go unnoticed. By analyzing individual components and how they interact with one another, we can identify areas where improvements can be made and make changes to create a more efficient and effective system.
For example, when constructing a building, breaking down the individual components of the structure, such as the foundation, walls and roof, allows for a more precise and efficient building process. Similarly, when designing social and cultural systems, breaking down the individual components of those systems, such as laws, policies and cultural norms, allows for a more nuanced and effective approach to creating change.
Furthermore, breaking things down can also lead to greater collaboration and understanding among individuals and groups. When we take the time to analyze and understand the distinct elements that make up a system, we gain a greater appreciation for the perspectives and experiences of others.
This can lead to more effective collaboration, as well as a greater sense of empathy and understanding.
The process of breaking down these structures and systems can be painful and challenging, as it often requires individuals and communities to confront uncomfortable truths and grapple with difficult issues. However, it is also a necessary step toward creating a more just and equitable society.
By dismantling the systems that have perpetuated inequality and injustice, we can lay the foundation for a more equitable future.
When we experience a problem in our family, we say “her+it+age.” It reminds us of a powerful tool that enables us to better understand, analyze and solve complex problems.
By breaking down challenges in new and innovative ways, we can create stronger, more resilient structures and systems. Whether we are building physical constructs, creating social and cultural systems, or simply solving problems in our daily lives, the process of breaking things down is an essential step toward creating a better future.
Lisa D. Givan is an inclusion specialist, transformation agent and cultural navigator.