Several years ago, it would have been considered racist to refer to a group as “crazy rich Asians,” but with a very successful movie by that title, it’s not only acceptable but humorous as well.
With that in mind, I would like to tell you about some crazy friendly Asians my husband and I met on a cruise to Alaska several years ago.
(I am not trying to be a braggart about cruises, like a crazy rich American. This was my first cruise, and I’m still trying to digest the whole event.)
One evening, in one of the smaller cafes aboard the ship, there was a family of 16 Asians having dinner together at a long table. Toward the end of the meal, they sang “Happy Birthday” to the “older” man among them. As my husband and I were leaving, as a gesture of foolishness, I stopped at their table and said to the gentleman, “I have a singing telegram for you” – then I sang “Happy Birthday” to him.
The whole family thought it great fun and engaged us in conversation.
And this is what we subsequently learned in one great conversation: The father’s name is David Lamm and the cruise was in celebration of his 80th birthday. He was originally from Hong Kong, and he had retired from teaching economics at Macalester College in Minnesota. His wife had died six years earlier, and they had had five children who were all gathered around the table that evening. (His five grandchildren were there also, all of them females except one.)
The woman who was the primary spokesperson for the group is a twin and a dentist. Her name is Penny, and she introduced me to her husband who is also a dentist; they live in Oregon. They had met at Northwestern Dental School, the same college where my husband had been a law student.
Her twin, Pamela, is an accountant, lives in Canada and is married to a physician. Another of the sons is a physician, and another family lives in Vancouver.
Well, you get the drift … they are crazy, educated Asians. They are also a loving family who appreciate the values their father instilled in them.
When I asked the seemingly youngest granddaughter what she liked best about the cruise, she quickly responded, “The buffet!” That really gave me a laugh because, of course, that is one of the notable things about cruises – it’s all you can eat all of the time!
Penny and I exchanged email addresses, she took a photo of my husband and me with her father, and we parted company, promising to keep in touch.
As fate would have it, we ran into them the next day and had a short conversation. The highlight was when Penny stood beside Pamela, her twin, and asked me, “People say Asians all look alike to them. Do you think we do?”
So, they were not only crazy educated Asians, but they also had a great sense of humor, love, and family.
It seems odd to say, but with all the new experiences of my first cruise, with all the interesting ports we visited, this meeting and short conversation was probably the highlight.
I was truly amazed at all the different, varied nationalities aboard the ship, the accents, the amount of food offered and consumed, my first sight of a glacier – all of it was overwhelming.
But nothing was as reassuring to me as the sight of that crazy, educated Asian family … loving each other, honoring their father, their mentor … and being so kind to this crazy, American woman.
Sometimes zaniness pays off. Try it: Welcome silliness and pursue creativity.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.