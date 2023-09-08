In a column last fall, I discussed that in the same way they rate earthquakes on the Richter scale, when something shocks or amazes me, I rate it on the “Grandma Scale”: If Grandma heard this, how many times would she roll over in her grave (ROs)?
I thought about my grandma because the mores and values were so different in her day. I then related how she would be shocked if she knew I sometimes pay as much as $25 for a candle or $15 for hand lotion that smells like a grapefruit.
But, wow: In the short months since I wrote that, things have changed even more. Today, I think she might just shoot entirely out of the grave and land in a tree!
One of the things that has changed the most is the messages I receive when I first open my computer. I used to be shocked by the messages such as those asking me whether I’d like to see nude pictures of my wife, but that was mild compared to what I see today.
I asked my editor if some of these words are printable, and he assured me they are. Get ready, Grandma: You’re not gonna believe this!
One day I was greeted with, “Egyptian Fertility Ritual leads to 300% gain in penis size” (At least 28 ROs, and will the newspaper print the word referring to male genitalia?).
Another email wants to tell me how to smell better naked, and another entices me to learn how to “pee fast and stronger” (Maybe pee out a window onto someone walking on the sidewalk below?).
Another wants to share with me a German sex industry ritual. That aroused my curiosity so much, but I decided to pass on it.
Another proposition tried to sell me an erectile tonic, and I was sure Grandma rolled over 15 times when I read the next brash ad because it offered a “penis pump.”
Good grief. I felt like I was wandering around in an adult sex store. (Which, by the way, I’ve never done. Honestly, Grandma.)
It is becoming obvious to me, and probably to you and Grandma, that we are experiencing a new freedom in America. The younger generation is rebelling against the puritanism that was so dominant when I was young.
I realized this is really coming true when I came across another example of this new “word freedom” in America in a recent newspaper obituary. I must say, I am still smiling and wishing I had known this man while he was alive.
I’d like to share part of the obituary with you, and I hope I am not offending his surviving family.
I am simply saluting their bravery in writing this in his obituary and thinking he must have been quite a person.
After detailing his many contributions to the world and to his children, the obituary added the motto by which this man had lived: “Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body but rather skid in sideways totally worn out shouting ‘Holy shit, what a ride.’ ”
The obituary then added that he had an entrepreneurial spirit, which I thoroughly believe and hope that Grandma runs into him in heaven.
Please warn him, though, that she might wash his mouth out with soap.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.