I recently introduced you to three new terms: “anomia,” “antigeekahood” and “power nap.” Since then, I have been the beneficiary of several new phrases and words from friends.
I’d like to share a few. I might not define them correctly, but that’s part of my anomia.
One of my friends even creates words of his own to fit situations or emotions. The first creation he shared is “plodgress,” which he describes as “slow progress.” Now isn’t that clever?
The second word he created is “damnstuff” which, of course, is dandruff. Very descriptive and creative.
Then there are a few new food names I’ve heard over the years. If you ever dine near Springfield, Illinois, you might discover a “horseshoe sandwich” on a menu. This consists of a patty of beef slathered with French fries and melted cheese between huge slices of bun. Why it was named that, I have no idea. I don’t think there were any horseshoes ground up in it.
And, of course, the younger generation has coined many new phrases.
Many of my questions to my grandchildren are answered, “I’m fine.” I often find myself replying, “I did not ask you how you are. I asked you if you want an apple. So, you want an apple or not?” Then I explain the meaning of the words “yes” or “no” to them.
Another new term is “nothingburger.” I think it was coined by some clever newscaster who was trying to describe all the seemingly false accusations our current politicians are flinging at one another, trying to discredit people with whom they disagree.
A nothingburger is just that … two pieces of bun with nothing between them. Accusations with no proof they are true. Two buns with no beef, no bacon, no lettuce, no tomato – nothing.
Of course, that reminds me of the huge burgers they are serving nowadays. Many are so tall that it is seemingly impossible to open your mouth that wide to take a bite.
Manners go out the window as the mouth opens to unimaginable widths to encompass the most for your money.
Recently, I watched two diners at the next table, both devouring huge burgers without cutting them down in size.
I’m surprised they both didn’t throw their jaws out of joint as they opened their mouths soooo wide and sauces oozed down their chins.
Another friend shared with me the phrase “cozy as a codfish in high tide.” Now, I suppose I could Google to find out how cozy codfish are during high tide, but I’ll take her word for it.
That same friend shared with me the term “groat’s worth,” as in, “I don’t give a groat’s worth.” Googling that, I discovered a “groat” is the traditional name of a defunct English and Irish silver coin worth four pence. That’s kind of fun.
So, the next time someone says to me, “Nancy, you are making plodgress writing your opinion today!” I’m gonna brush off his damnstuff and reply, “I don’t give a groat’s worth!”
He’ll think it’s my anomia when it’s truly my new superior vocabulary showing again.
Then I’ll shout, “Goodness gracious, great balls of fire!” and exit stage right.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.