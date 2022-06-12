On Jan. 6, The Hechinger Report, an education news site, ran a story from the Nevada Independent by Neal Morten and Jackie Valley. The story, entitled “Who wants to lead America’s school districts? Anyone? Anyone?” detailed the rise in superintendent retirements from the typical 15% to 25% in 2021, as well as the difficulty in finding candidates to take their places.
Many in education were hoping that emerging from the pandemic would be a chance to return to the business of helping families educate and raise their children. Many hoped there would be a raised awareness of the economic value public schools provide to their communities. And many hoped for an acknowledgment of the historic efforts teachers made trying to maintain some sense of continuity for children.
Instead, the article shows that headlines of school shootings, politicized social issues and, especially, public scenes of bad behavior at board meetings were what was waiting and are causing many to rethink a career in education.
I see this concern in my students. As demoralizing as these stories have been, we need to note there is some hope buried below the headlines.
On April 29, Anya Kamenetz wrote a story for NPR detailing the results of a survey NPR did with Ipsos, the global market and public opinion firm. The results of the survey were not a surprise to any of Indiana’s public school superintendents.
The story shares that 76% of respondents agree that “my child’s school does a good job keeping me informed about the curriculum, including potentially controversial topics.” It is no surprise that a vast majority of parents are happy with their schools. Phi Delta Kappa’s annual surveys have shown this as a consistent finding for years in spite of what you might see or hear on the internet, social media or opinion news shows.
“ ‘It really is a pretty vocal minority that is hyper-focused on parental rights and decisions around curriculum,’ observes Mallory Newall of Ipsos.” This is further expanded in the story: “Yet in our poll, the minority of parents who were unhappy with how their school tackled racism and U.S. history were just as likely to identify as Democrats as Republicans. In other words: For every parent who thinks their child’s school is too ‘woke,’ there may be one who thinks it isn’t woke enough.”
In fact, Newell goes on to say she was struck by the lack of big partisan divides that show up on about every other topic they survey.
My experience confirms that the remaining balance of the parents are generally split around either side of whatever issue is the current topic on “Morning Joe” or “Fox and Friends.”
When issues arise in schools, most districts have a school board policy for how parents or taxpayers may share their concerns. Typically, concerns are supposed to be brought to the classroom teacher (or employee closest to the cause of the concern) first. If the parent or taxpayer is still unsatisfied, they can meet with the principal. Unresolved concerns after that meeting go to the superintendent. If the superintendent is unable to satisfy the concerns, they can be taken to the school board and the school board can consider whether a policy change is in order.
The vast majority of concerns are addressed before they get to the superintendent. Much of what we have seen in the news is people unwilling to work within the system.
In my experience, every time we had a public controversy around a socially controversial issue, as the survey showed, we received both kudos and complaints concerning how we addressed the issue. Often, the very next issue would result in a flipping of who the kudos and the complaints came from.
All of this is to say that the overwhelming majority of school workers go to great lengths to remove their biases and politics from the running of their schools and classrooms and try to do the right thing for their children, and the survey results demonstrate the overwhelming number of parents know that.
Unfortunately, we live in a time where our media diet is shaped by the dopamine hit of clicking on the outrageous. Loud opinions, often overblown or unfounded, get the air time and the dopamine rush that come with them. This drives some people to escalate for another dopamine hit.
Rather than follow school board policy to complain, they jump to the front of the line and scream at school board meetings, seeming to bask in their newfound fame. Media outlets broadcast the bad behavior out of a misguided sense of balance, but mostly because extremes drive ratings.
Meanwhile, children are watching.
My father was a political scientist, and he used to remind me that democracy goes to the patient. What he meant was that if you want to improve things, you have to be willing to put up with the messiness of democracy and be willing to out-work and out-last.
The problem I see is the current media/political climate resembles a pig-wrestling contest and the nearly 80% of parents who are happy don’t want to get muddy with someone who likes to.
I understand and empathize.
That said, we need to. Educators need to have the media narrative placed into proper perspective by a steady diet of affirmation, constructive criticism and respect. School boards need to be reinforced to take broad policy positions that benefit all children and our democracy, and not be pressured to extremes on issues.
This can best happen if we vote, and set aside a couple minutes each week to send short messages to elected and appointed officials to let them know we are paying attention.
I have had many conversations with elected officials, and nearly all have told me they love to be recognized for their work and to understand why some may disagree. They are aware that the opinions of voters matter.
The more they hear from voters, the better they can represent us, serve us and educate us on the complexity of their jobs.
And politicians who can count on informed voters are less likely to be pulled to extremes.