I often find myself the only Black person in the room.
How does this dynamic impact my ability to accomplish my intended goal? How many individuals simply won’t say hello?
Being fully aware that there are many who have no interest or intention of engaging in conversation, simply because of their biases, I must press forward for I have a job to do.
One day, in one of these meetings, a white gentleman approached me and thanked me for coming to his community. He thanked me for being a committed and valued community partner.
At the time, I had no idea how much of an impact this simple gesture would have in shaping my perspective on race relations in northeast Indiana.
Our conversations grew out of a trust and respect we had developed, allowing us eventually to talk about difficult topics around race, religion and politics to gain a perspective that is different from what many would lead us to believe for most of our lives.
This conversation became a wonderful model of how very different people can do small things that can have a big impact on our communities.
On June 23, 2020, Sister-2-Sister (S2S) was born. At our first meeting, five white women and five Black women met to talk.
We came together for a couple of reasons. The first was that many of us had begun to go deliriously stir crazy because of the COVID-19 quarantine. We also agreed we were witnessing many undeniable instances of racial injustices playing out on our TV screens.
We were forced to see the ugly that was happening in our country and the world.
Feeling powerless to effect change, we felt the least we could do was talk to one another. The “talks” would be about how we can be better humans while making a positive change for our families and communities. These discussions would allow us to learn from one another so we discontinue the pattern of bigotry, bias and racial discourse perpetrated by the “systems” of systemic racism.
Here are some of the things we’ve learned:
• We’re more alike than not.
We are mothers, sisters, wives, cousins, friends and aunts. We are workers and co-workers. We are cooks and personal chauffeurs for our children. We are happy and sad. We are small and big. We all bleed red.
But yet, sometimes that one thing that matters least, skin color, keeps us apart. Once we are able to overcome the fear associated with the unknown, the fear of saying the wrong thing, the fear of the uncomfortable, we can learn from one another and maybe even become friends.
• Proximity changes perception.
I know, I know, some of your closest friends are Black! But what does that really mean?
Do our families vacation together? Will we share during the holidays? Do we schedule play dates for our children?
In sharing our lives, our experiences with one another, we are able to broaden perspectives. I have had the opportunity to have coffee, lunch or drinks with some amazing women I would not have otherwise had the fortune of meeting. For that, I thank S2S.
I have probably made several mistakes along the way, but together we in Sister-2-Sister have learned we must give each other grace when the desire to become a better human is sincere. It takes courage to admit that many of the messages we have received our entire lives – whether right, wrong or indifferent – haven’t always been accurate or applicable to the way we choose to live our lives today.
To my Black sisters, thank you for walking alongside me for this amazing journey on a path to discovery. To my white sisters, I pray that my family and I have been a blessing to you and your family.
I am grateful for each of you.
Tracy Davis is a Fort Wayne resident.