Work stoppages in the symphony orchestra world usually come with a fair amount of PR “spin” as each side tries to make its case to donors, patrons, and the public that the other side is being unreasonable. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic strike is no exception.
The musicians rightly point out that the salary they’ve been working under is woefully inadequate. Most of the musicians moved to Fort Wayne after winning a nationwide audition for a job; and while some musicians can supplement their income through teaching and driving several hours to sub in other orchestras, there is no question that a position in the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is meant to be a full-time job.
Neither party is publicly revealing many details about the proposals, and I am not involved in the negotiation. Management claims the musicians are asking for “a 46% raise.”
The musicians maintain what they’re looking for is a return to pre-COVID salary levels, plus a “cost of living” increase.
With respect to this particular attempt at spin, then, there are two issues. One is a matter of perspective; the other issue is a matter of math.
The perspective question is whether an increase to a salary that was recently cut is truly a “raise.” In their last full season before the pandemic, 2018-19, base salary for a full-time musician was $26,000. Salary was dramatically cut during the height of the pandemic shutdowns, but it partially recovered to $22,000 for the 2021-22 season.
So, under management’s approach, simply restoring the salary from four years ago would be an “18% raise.” From the musicians’ point of view, however, mere restoration to $26,000 would actually represent a cut in real dollars, given the increase in the cost of living over the past four years.
The musicians have the better view. Restoration would be a pay freeze on its face; and in inflationary times, it’s a pay cut. And there is no question that an annual salary of $22,000, or $26,000, or even the $32,000 that would result from a 46% raise, is not a livable salary.
But let’s do the math. The consumer price index for October 2022 – the most recent available – was 276.908. In October 2018, it was 235.680. That’s a 17.5% increase over those four years.
Applying that increase to the 2018-19 base salary of $26,000 would result in $30,550. That is already close to the $32,000 that management bemoaningly asserts the musicians are seeking – and given that inflation is still increasing month to month, $32,000 is virtually certain to be a true “cost of living” increase in just a few months.
In bargaining, of course, just because a proposal is reasonable and supported by data doesn’t necessarily mean that is where you end up. In the orchestra world, management’s willingness to agree to salary increases depends on a whole host of factors. I am not privy to those kinds of details for Fort Wayne, so I cannot comment on what management can afford to pay.
I will note the net assets of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic increased from $18 million at the beginning of fiscal 2018 to $31.1 million at the end of fiscal 2021 – a 73% increase.
The Fort Wayne community clearly can support a full-time professional orchestra.
But you can’t maintain a truly professional orchestra without paying professional musicians a truly livable wage. Maybe the management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic should direct its efforts toward finding a way to accomplish that, rather than engage in lame and misleading attempts at PR spin.
Kevin Case, founder and principal of Case Arts Law, represents musicians and artists nationwide in labor and employment matters. An unedited version appears at case artslaw.com.