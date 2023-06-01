Can you imagine opening the medicine cabinet in your bathroom and finding a man standing there? (That must be a huge, tall medicine cabinet.) This man then begins to tell you that you should buy his pillows and sheets.
I just think that must be impossible. As old as I am, I have never opened my medicine cabinet and found anyone – male or female – standing there. Thank heavens!
Unless you never turn on your television, you probably already know what I’m talking about. There’s an ad on television in which that happens, and it runs about six times an hour. Yes, it’s the My Pillow guy. When a happy couple opens their medicine cabinet, there he is with all of his linens.
In his first television ads years ago, he introduced himself as the “inventor” of the pillow.
“Wow,” I thought. “That’s odd. I didn’t know anyone invented the pillow.” I just thought pillows had evolved through the centuries.
I thought probably Adam and Eve had put big piles of grass ’neath their heads to sleep better, or maybe they used leaves from the tree of knowledge. That would have made them smart while they were sleeping comfortably.
I must have missed all the information about the inventor of the pillow in grade school. I was too busy trying to remember who invented the cotton gin and the telephone. (I use that information often, just like I often use the Latin we were required to study in high school.)
And, just like the cardboard box, I didn’t know anyone had invented the pillow. Besides that, the pillow guy looks pretty young, and he most likely had not been born yet when I was in grade school.
At any rate, standing there in the medicine cabinet, he goes on and on about his pillows and sheets and then he says, “I’m interrupting this commercial to bring you more news.”
He’s interrupting this commercial? He’s interrupting himself? I didn’t know that was possible.
I know you can change the topic, but I didn’t know that was called “interrupting yourself.” Maybe he was so busy inventing the pillow that he missed seventh grade grammar.
I know I sure missed learning about interrupting oneself and medicine cabinets large enough to hold a grown man and his linens.
Oh, I interrupt myself to bring you something more that the Pillow Guy is talking about. He is adding something new this time. This new pillow is called My Pillow Two Point O ... like in 2.0.
What in the world is that? I thought 2.0 was a statistic. Is he saying this is the son of My Pillow? Maybe My Pillow II? My Pillow the Second – as in line to be king of all pillows?
No, it’s about sheets this time. I’m sure that any moment now he is going to interrupt himself and claim he is the one who invented sheets … or maybe even bedrooms.
Stay tuned for his next 15 commercials. I’m sure he’ll let you know, and very soon it will be a question on “Jeopardy”: Who invented the bedroom?
And no, the answer is not Adam and Eve. It’s the My Pillow Guy.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.