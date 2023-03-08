I’m disappointed in the outcome of the Northwest Allen County Schools administration deciding to maintain the current trajectory of canceling the Carroll High School performance of “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood.”
To say students are disappointed is an understatement. The whole NACS community feels this, even those who are not part of the community that was threatened.
At the most recent NACS board meeting, I saw the spirit of the majority of the NACS community in full bloom. Students and parents alike urged unity, inclusion and LGBTQ representation in the arts.
What they spoke out against were threats from a group of highly motivated people who use their religious beliefs as a political weapon, claiming anything that goes against what they believe is somehow inherently political, particularly when that work – whether it be a play or any piece of writing or media – exemplifies a worldview that does not align with how they think other people should live based on their own religious beliefs.
It is what happens when religion and politics mix and become interwoven to form a new, symbiotic approach to social identity, one that can be offended by personal beliefs related to an interpretation of a holy book that also causes political offense due to the inextricably linked views within the individual.
The same tactic was taken with public health protocols related to COVID-19. People against masks and vaccines would ridicule others for taking precautions then say their beliefs have to be respected, despite their choosing to believe disinformation about the virus, masking and vaccines.
For instance, I am certain it is “God’s will” for some NACS parents and students – and for others outside of the district who hold the same inflexible beliefs – that the play was canceled.
This regressive, magical thinking demonstrates the lack of critical thought necessary to enjoy the full spectrum of human compassion for those who are different from us.
If your ideology seeks to remove and censor any and all representation that doesn’t involve your particular in-group, it’s a safe bet you are seeking to demonize perceived opposition – whether political, social or religious – to benefit your group. The simple fact that people appear to be bothered by LGBTQ+ people simply existing and having any form of representation in a comedic play that would have been put on by the school they attend is evidence enough to prove this point.
As I listened to Travis Striggle – a local election denier who falsely equated his “persecution” for his anti-vax beliefs to being discriminated against based on race – call a journalist a Nazi at the end of the meeting, I thought about how this is so familiar (minus the reprimand from Superintendent Wayne Barker, a positive response to a terrible situation). This uproar and backlash, the community on the precipice of having difficult, unavoidable conversations about some of the casual bigotry of its own members, and how every time an issue like this comes up the students show up for one another and to represent the best in their community.
It is the youth who find a way to overcome the issues adults can’t seem to reason themselves out of. As an adult seeing this play out over the past few years with anti-mask, anti-vax, homophobic and racist remarks from members of the school board itself, or those who align with them, it’s inspiring to see our students stand up and speak out.
Our students know that the more we learn about and from each other, the stronger our community becomes. Students understand this when adults forget, or fail to ever learn, this lesson.
Lastly, there are other ways to put on a play in which school administrator permission is not a prerequisite.
Mike Schaffner teaches English at Carroll High School. He is writing as a private citizen.