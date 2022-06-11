NASA is gearing up for its next moon mission by outfitting astronauts in a snazzy new suit and backpack so tricked out that you’ll wish you were a kid again – because the toy version is going to be on sale.
In reality, though, the new tech is needed as the Artemis mission, scheduled for 2024, is the first manned exploration to the Moon’s South Pole.
“The sun never rises more than 3 degrees above the lunar horizon there, leaving much of the terrain in deep shadow,” NASA described in a news release this spring.
First, the suit – and even that word conjures up images from the last century. NASA has created an Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or xEMU, which the space agency describes as a “personalized spaceship.”
The xEMU is designed to withstand temperature extremes of minus 250-degree Fahrenheit in the shade and up to 250 degrees in the sun. (But it’s a dry heat.) The xEMU is custom fit, can be configured for multiple destinations and comes with a state-of-the-art communication system.
And because the lunar surface is composed of tiny shards of glass, the xEMU has dust-tolerant features to prevent contamination in either the suit or other spacecraft. It even has its own diaper-like garment that provides “maximum absorption.”
The backpack has a very science-y name and cutesy acronym – Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack or KNaCK. The technology creates a 3D map of the area in real time.
“Using the backpack’s technology, astronauts can accurately map the area around them,” the Nerdist, a website, reported in a story this spring. “Plus, the lidar technology works in complete darkness. But there’s also a safety component: the astronauts rely on oxygen tanks. This means all their missions are on a very strict time schedule. Getting lost could be deadly.”
The next step is to miniaturize the KNaCK – it weighs about 40 pounds – and harden the electronics against the effects of microgravity and solar radiation.