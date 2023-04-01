It’s spring – flowers are blooming, trees are budding. It is a time of renewal and growth ... but not everywhere. In Nashville, this spring is marked by sorrow and mourning.
Nashville is strange in that while it is a big city, it has a small community feel to it. That bucolic existence was shattered on Monday, when a lone shooter entered a small private school and opened fire. Within a matter of seconds, six lives were lost, three of them children under the age of 10.
While the investigation is ongoing, early consensus is that Nashville police handled the situation in an exemplary manner – just 14 minutes passed from the time of the 911 call to the death of the shooter by police. But it was 14 minutes that still saw innocent lives extinguished and left a community bereft and shaken to its core.
Fourteen minutes. I’ve taken showers that lasted longer than that. We’ve waited in line longer than that for a table in a restaurant. And yet that’s all the time it took to stand the world upside down.
I am very familiar with Covenant Presbyterian Church and the school it houses. It stands directly next to the assisted living facility where my late father lived and was only about a two-minute drive from our old house. It is only about seven minutes from our current house.
For the past 12 years, I have passed that church nearly every day, and occasionally cut through its parking lot as a shortcut to Hillsboro Pike. The church sits in the Burton Hills Office Park, a beautiful area I frequently walk and have posted pictures of dozens of times on social media. I always parked in the lot directly across from Covenant Presbyterian.
There is something profoundly disconcerting and disturbing about seeing a place that peripherally has been a part of your daily life for more than a decade suddenly thrust into the national spotlight in such a horrifying way.
God knows there have been hundreds of school shootings in the past, all tragic, but always “somewhere else.” I could always soothe my anxiety by saying that right now, everything was fine in my world.
But Monday, it wasn’t so fine. Monday, the shooting happened at Covenant School, just minutes from my home. It happened in my community.
My husband and I had an appointment downtown that day, and because police had barricaded so many streets in the area due to the shooting, we were forced to take a detour. That detour took us directly by Woodmont Baptist Church, the reunification center set up for Covenant families to receive information and be reunited with their children.
The scene was horrific. Dozens of police cars with flashing lights, hordes of reporters and television cameras and photographers ... and the families. Oh, the families ... hundreds of people in despair and shock, waiting for word about their children, living out an absolute nightmare.
I looked and then looked away – some pain is just too much to bear, too raw. Lives that will never be the same. I think a piece of my soul broke apart as we drove by. God give these people strength.
Fourteen minutes. Birthday parties that will never be, graduations that will never be held, holidays that will never again be shared. All gone, in just 14 minutes.
You feel the families’ pain, you feel their heartbreak and their fear. And, consciously or subconsciously, it is a reminder that you are never really safe, not in this day and age. Your children are never really safe. Your family is never really safe. You may think you are, you may think it will always be someone else.
Until it isn’t.
Liz Berry Schatzlein is a Columbia City native and a former news anchor for WANE-TV. This originally appeared as a Facebook post.