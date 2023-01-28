I grew up in a neighborhood.
I knew the shortcuts through yards and side streets to get to the bus stop. I knew which dogs to avoid and which deserved a quick pat on the head.
Virtually every neighbor called me by name, or that of my twin sister, and each was an alternative enforcer and protector when my parents weren’t there. They bought my Girl Scout cookies, had a backup house key and brought food when my father died.
Neighbors were a significant part of my life.
When we moved to Fort Wayne, we looked for that neighborhood for our children. The journey was more than a search for a house for our three; it was a search to find a community made up of neighbors who would know their names, support their social growth and teach them that quality of life can be better when it is a life that is shared.
Good relationships keep us happy and healthier. That was the key finding of an 85-year study on adult development. The social connections of a neighborhood are good for us.
We are still recognizing the pervasive anxiety and depression that is residual of the isolation during COVID-19.
But it isn’t just any relationship, for the quality of those relationships is vital. Research has proven that good relationships help protect not only our bodies but our brains.
We live longer and have less mental decline when we have quality relationships. One in five Americans report they are lonely. I wonder how many of them live in a neighborhood.
Fort Wayne consists of 454 identified neighborhoods and, without a doubt, some of those are stronger than others.
Healthy neighborhoods have shared spaces, and when that space is green, it is even better. There is often a history that is shared with the new arrivals; a history that is part of the shared identity.
Healthier neighborhoods, like quality relationships, are those where people feel like they are a part of something that is important and that they know they have the power to make a difference.
With a strong sense of “neighborhood community,” there is greater social cohesion and collective action.
Many years back, there was talk of reassigning our neighborhood to a new elementary school. The problem was that part of our identity was that school. Families came together and, with a unified voice, spoke against the proposed change. That school is still part of our neighborhood.
Strong neighborhoods weigh in on stop signs, trails, crime, traffic issues and development because they know it can affect the value of a house. The quality of the neighborhood adds value as well.
Is there a shared pride in ownership and membership on your street? Do neighbors walk the streets, greet each other and watch out for each other?
How many neighbors do you know by name? Do you know and visit those who live alone in your neighborhood? What is the anchor of your neighborhood? Is it a church, community center, park or school?
Conversations about what constitutes a great city ultimately roll around to great neighborhoods. Books are written about it and consultant careers are built upon it. Fort Wayne is a great city and will be even greater as more residents and their neighbors understand the collective power available to them.
It is exciting to see the transformations that can occur when neighborhood associations are active and engaged. Mount Vernon with Bridge of Grace and the North Anthony neighborhood are prime examples.
Don’t wait for someone else to organize your group. Reactivate your neighborhood.
If it has become dormant, reach out to the City Community Development Department and participate in your quadrant’s neighborhood association. An active neighborhood association facilitates a stronger unified voice with the city and the county for desired improvements and keeps all informed of available grants and programs.
Do it for your health; your ZIP code (or neighborhood) is a better predictor of the length of your life than your genetic code.
Do you want a better Fort Wayne? Be a good neighbor. Invest in your neighborhood.
San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk knew this. “If we wish to rebuild our cities,” he said, “we must first rebuild our neighborhoods. And to do that, we must understand that the quality of life is more important than the standard of living.”
Cherish your neighborhood and protect the shared community.
Patti Hays is a Democratic candidate for 4th District City Council.