A bathroom stall is not a strange place to see a sticker telling you that “Sexual Violence is Never Your Fault.” Indeed, it’s precisely the kind of intimate space, generally devoid of advertising, that’s an effective place to reach people.
You see, nearly 1 in 3 women in Allen County has experienced sexual assault, harassment or rape. This is a plague – let’s stop pretending that it’s not.
Statistics such as this need to be taken off the spreadsheet and absorbed into our lives, which is exactly what the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne has started with “NOmatterwhatFW,” a sexual violence awareness campaign. Its goal is to provide resources to people who experience sexual violence, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race or origin, or ability.
A Facebook post last month features AWS Foundation executive director Patti Hays putting up the first sticker, created by local creative agency One Lucky Guitar. She wrote: “No matter what you wore, no matter where you went, no matter what you said…sexual violence is never OK. #nomatterwhat.”
The 2020 Women and Girl’s Study of Greater Fort Wayne identified personal safety as a focus area. Indeed, 70% of women surveyed said they have experienced violent and nonviolent crime in their lifetime. The report detailed high levels of domestic violence among all races. And 42% of women did not report a crime perpetrated against them to the police.
“Half of those who didn’t report thought there was nothing police could do about the crime,” the report said.
To glean more research from that groundbreaking study, go to womensfundfw.org/research.