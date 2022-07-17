Go ask Alice ...
Actually, I already did ask Alice. She is a friend from church who works as a pharmacist at a local hospital.
What I asked her was this: When we see a generic name for a prescription drug, was that name developed, like the commercial trade name, for product appeal, or is the generic name a natural outgrowth of the product’s contents, process of development or impact on the patient’s body?
Asked another way, if three companies started producing the same generic drug, would all three have, by necessity, the same name?
Well, I’m not sure Alice understood my question. Or more likely, I’m not sure I understood her answer.
But meanwhile, another question has cropped up. Why do so many recent drug introductions bear names ending in the letter “B”? Maybe you’ve noticed, but it seems like every other prescription medicine advertised on TV has a tricky multi-syllable name ending in “B.”
I offer dupilumab, ribociclib and tofacitinib, for Dupixent, Kisqali and Xeljanz, respectively, as examples.
But the actual list, I’m sure, is quite long. Out of 34 prescription drugs commonly advertised at the moment, no fewer than 16 end in “mab,” “clib,” or “nib.” In fact, “mab” is the big winner, with 10 of the 34 using that ending.
I also noted that “b” endings were found on drugs for a wide range of ailments – from atopic dermatitis to several forms of cancer.
The trend is definitely not tied to a particular pharmaceutical company. At least 10 different firms appeared among the 16 products demonstrating “B” terminations.
By the way, neuropsych meds don’t seem to be following the craze.
One reason I happened to notice the trend is that English-language words ending in “B” are extremely rare. Of course, I’m not suggesting that generic drug names are of the English language.
A quick run through the dictionary (only hitting a two-page spread for each letter of the alphabet) yielded only 12 words ending in “B,” and half of those were either proper names or abbreviations, such as “estab.” for “established.”
A quick check of my own English repertoire yielded a gaggle of one-syllable words, such as “blab,” “carb,” “ebb,” “stub” and “web.”
Well, of course, I’m sure it doesn’t really matter. If the original brand product, or the generics that follow it, help you feel better – or be cured of what ails you – who am I to make an issue of how the name is spelled? It’s just that those “B” names just keep popping up on my TV screen.
Maybe I should just take a breab, grab myself a coffeb and a Danisb, followed by a short nab.
Richard B. Hatch is a Fort Wayne resident.