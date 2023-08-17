Ask any regional employer about their No. 1 challenge and you’ll inevitably hear, “talent.”
The challenge is only going to get worse. Jobs requiring some training or education past high school are projected to outpace those requiring a high school diploma or less. Yet postsecondary enrollment – among both high school graduates and adult learners – continues to decline.
Only 53% of high school graduates are enrolling in postsecondary education, the state’s lowest-ever enrollment rate. Technology and innovation will continue driving the need for new skills and a commitment to lifelong learning across career fields.
We are underproducing the talent we critically need for regional and economic success.
Unfortunately, when we talk about the need for a trained and educated workforce, the conversation is easily derailed into an “either-or” discussion of trades vs. college. In reality, we need both and everything in between.
Postsecondary education is a continuum with multiple entry points, where one opportunity leads to the next. It includes certifications, short- and long-term credentials, degrees and more. There are choices and pathways that fit any student and provide opportunities for all.
Even when the need is clear, another persistent doubt is whether postsecondary education is worth it, especially amid conversations about college costs and student debt.
From an economic standpoint, postsecondary graduates earn higher wages, are less likely to experience unemployment, and have greater opportunity to build wealth over their lifetimes. From a community development standpoint, postsecondary graduates are more likely to vote, volunteer and be involved in school, community, civic and religious organizations.
Is it worth it? Yes. Can we make it easier and more affordable? Absolutely.
The critical need for an educated workforce and the opportunity to increase access to all postsecondary pathways led the Don Wood Foundation and Questa Education Foundation to launch the Achieving Postsecondary Attainment project in partnership with TPMA (the consulting firm formerly known as Thomas P. Miller and Associates).
Our goal is simple – to open doors for more students to achieve further education and meet regional talent needs.
The path to achieving this goal is complex, and we are just as dedicated to the process as we are to the outcomes. This two-year initiative grounded in research and stakeholder engagement will culminate in a regional action plan to significantly move the needle on postsecondary attainment in our region.
Data will guide action. We need to understand and build on past work, conduct additional research where needed, align existing resources, and study successful practices nationwide.
We aim to learn about the challenges and needs of prospective students – from the students themselves. Those we seek to serve will help us identify and vet solutions through focus groups and interviews.
With a better understanding of student needs, we can align existing resources and implement new initiatives to meet those needs.
Collaboration is key. We are focused on stakeholder engagement and regional collaboration throughout the process to understand the ecosystem and create unique solutions. The research and findings of this work will be broadly shared, and we welcome partners across the region to align around this goal.
The needs of students vary widely, and the solutions offered must be just as broad. No organization can solve this alone, but our impact grows exponentially when foundations, resource providers, educational institutions and employers work together.
If successful, we believe we can turn the page on the “either-or” debate and work collectively to support all pathways for northeast Indiana residents to achieve further education, creating opportunity for themselves and benefiting our entire region.
Patrick Buesching is director of strategic initiatives at the Don Wood Foundation. Elizabeth J. Bushnell is executive director of the Questa Education Foundation.