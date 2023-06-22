When we visit the lake in the summer months, I begin each day by looking out the window to check the surface of the lake. If it is calm, I like to go for a swim.
Last Sunday, my view out the window was partially obscured by a fish fly just sitting on the window, staring at me or the cup of warm coffee beside me. How could I resent it? The temperature outside was 45 degrees.
The fish fly’s relatives must have been numerous on the lake because several gulls were busily darting up and down, flitting around. I could swim later, if by then the wind had not increased, bringing with it large waves determined to push me around.
Setting aside my unjustified self-pity, I turned my attention to work. Tourists always increase in number after Memorial Day. We needed to get the treehouse coffeehouse spruced up. And, no, it is not located in a spruce tree.
Our major shareholder, whom I still refer to as my partner because the two of us were the founders, had been busy before I arrived. He had used his battery-operated “blower” to clear leaves from the trail to the coffeehouse.
His wife had suggested he vacuum their house. Instead, he chose to clear our trail through the woods, a much more mesmerizing experience.
Walking the trail to the coffeehouse was emotionally difficult for me. Rusty, our faithful dog, succumbed to old age last week.
Rusty loved those walks through the woods. Of course he slowed each walk because suspicious smells and chipmunks distracted him. Not only that, I think he walked slowly because our woodpecker security guards intimidated him.
You may have heard the saying “You have to take the bad with the good.” That certainly is true when hiring woodpeckers.
Our previous woodpecker “foreman” thought it was his right to reject not only applications from ambitious young woodpeckers but also to censure new flavors of coffee. One time, for example, I suggested a new flavor. It was “persimmon coffee,” an homage to my southern Indiana childhood.
As coffeehouses often do, we highlighted the names of new flavors on a chalkboard near where customers placed their orders. Our security foreman, whom I nicknamed “Moody Woodpecker,” saw where I had written “Purchase Persimmon Please.”
Mr. Smart Alec foreman, aka Moody, said we could get more information on the chalkboard if we abbreviated “Purchase Persimmon Please.” I hesitated, saying I was not sure about that, but I told Moody to give it a try. Then I went to the storage room which, in a treehouse coffeehouse, is located in the trunk.
When I returned from the storage room, I took a look at the chalkboard. Gone was “Purchase Persimmon Please.” In its place was “Purchase PP.”
I suppose Moody got what he wanted. That assumes what he wanted was to get terminated so he could file a claim for unemployment benefits.
In a way, I also got what I wanted. My partner insisted on taking charge of all employment matters – hiring, firing, scheduling. Good luck to him. It is difficult terrain to navigate.
I did give him some advice on a way he might avoid discrimination complaints. Hold periodic hiring days, I suggested. At each event, hire only persons whose first name begins with a certain letter.
I suggested he announce, for example, that at the first event he would hire only individuals whose first name begins with either the letter “A” or “B.” At subsequent hiring events, he should select two different letters. For example, interview only persons with first names beginning with the letter “C” or “D.” He could continue that pattern until exhausting names beginning with all letters of the alphabet.
He should require a driver’s license or birth certificate showing the applicant’s name. Then he should interview the candidates and make his decisions.
With my partner in charge of hiring and firing, I can devote more time to traveling in search of interesting and tasty new coffee flavors. Flavorful coffee is important but also important is how you market or “present” it to your customers.
One approach we tried was to advertise that our coffee is the favorite of England’s royal family and if you do not like it, well, that means you are weird. One day a non-fan of our brew objected to my suggestion that he is weird. I said, “You must be from Texas. Am I right?”
I should not have said that to someone bigger than me.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.