With students heading back for the 2023-24 school year, I wanted to highlight some of the new education policies that came out of this past legislative session.
As we were reminded throughout the pandemic, schools offer kids so much more than an education. Schools are a place to build social skills, make friends and cultivate relationships. However, academic institutions are also a place that can pose serious mental health risks in the all-too-often occurrence of bullying.
This year, I authored House Enrolled Act 1483 that clarifies the reporting, documentation and discipline requirements for incidents of bullying. The bill establishes an expedited timetable of no more than five business days for schools to report the incident to the parents of both the victim and alleged perpetrator. Another addition is the requirement for school corporations to adopt rules including the prioritization of victim safety, provisions for determining severity of incidents, and whether a transfer for either perpetrator or victim is warranted.
Bullying can lead to increased risks of anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide. Groups already at a higher likelihood for suicide are also more likely to be targets of bullying such as LGBTQ+ youth or minorities.
I hope young Hoosiers will find support from their parents and protection from their schools when they face bullying so they can focus on academic development and growing into strong, confident people.
In another notable change, the legislature amended schools’ curriculum to include the “science of reading.” Based on 50 years of neurological research, this strategy breaks reading down into the categories of phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. The intention is to give kids a toolbox of skills to recognize almost any word.
The law not only standardizes the method across Indiana’s public schools but mandates that higher education institutions include the “science of reading” for future educators and provides current educators the resources to switch to this method.
The new budget waives fees for curricular materials such as textbooks, iPads and laptops. While this is a huge help to families, public schools are left to front part of the bill by dipping into their already-struggling base funding since a per-student amount was not determined. This is just one of the budgetary shortcomings we must face when it comes to public schools.
The budget passed this spring undercuts Indiana’s public schools thanks to huge carve-outs for already-wealthy families to send their children to expensive private schools. Families who make up to $220,000 are now eligible for private school vouchers, which undermines the original intent of the program.
Public schools are chronically underfunded, and the remaining teachers are often forced to pay out of pocket for classroom supplies. The 92.2% of Hoosier families that send their kids to public schools deserve more.
I hope the school year kicks off to a good start for both our students and our dedicated teachers. I am excited to continue my work as the ranking minority member on the House Education Committee to help Hoosier public schools and students flourish.
State Rep. Vernon G. Smith is a Democratic state representative serving the Gary area.