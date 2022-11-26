For many years, this was the time on the calendar when I would begin writing our annual newsletter. Of course, I was aware that many folks disparage newsletters. I took the complaints seriously … if the critic could spell “disparage.”
Not really certain why, but I did not write a Christmas newsletter last year. In homes spread across the land, that omission elevated the season of joy. It was the first time I have received thank you notes for something I did not do.
I did have one regret last year. By not sending a Christmas newsletter, I let pass an opportunity to reveal the Christmas behavior of my wife and my mother.
In most ways my mother was, and my wife is, enthusiastic about all things seasonal except for my singing. Granted, I made a mistake the year I imitated Bobby Helms singing “Jingle Bell Rock.”
Mom’s behavior exploded with the presence of grandsons in her life. If advertisements in September warned of toy shortages before Christmas, Mom was in the stores purchasing toys which she anticipated her grandsons would want.
That was fine unless different toy ads came along in October. Then Mom was back in the stores.
Becky, meanwhile, was observing from afar and telling Mom that we wanted to be the ones to give certain items to our sons. Either that or Santa might be delivering them.
Several hours from Santa central, Becky would be writing and re-writing the menu for Christmas dinner. My Dad, down in Bloomington, and I, in Michigan or Indiana, served as the early version of Federal Express or UPS drivers.
Kudos to red-headed Dad for being Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Mom’s role as Santa Claus. One December evening before Christmas, when we still lived in Michigan, a semi tractor-trailer pulled up on Mulberry Street in front of our house.
Dad was not the truck’s driver. He had hopped aboard with Christmas gifts for our family. A friend was driving the truck to Detroit and Dad asked to tag along. There was extra space in the truck and our gifts would not easily fit into Dad and Mom’s car.
I cannot remember the gifts all of us received, but I do remember that particular year. Mom’s work buying and wrapping the gifts and Dad’s effort to get them delivered illustrate it is not the gift that counts.
On the home front, Becky was doing her thing, decorating the house, buying gifts and baking. She never worried about having enough sugar. Our generous next door neighbor always had several bags of sugar. She stocked sugar the way NFL fans stock beer.
In preparing Christmas dinner then and now, Becky often refers to Mom’s handwritten recipes for some of the dishes. A problem for Becky is that Mom’s recipes list only the ingredients, not the quantities.
Mom was an excellent cook, as is Becky. Their approaches were and are different. Mom was like a weatherman, checking the direction of the wind, the temperature and the humidity. Becky prefers a cook’s road map.
We have another excellent cook in the family, our granddaughter June. She sent me a midnight text saying she wants the two of us to make our pumpkin pie with its cream cheese finished basement again this year. How could I say no to a midnight text? I was asleep.
In recent years Becky and I have become less subtle in “hints” regarding what we might like as Christmas gifts. Without such hints, we are annually at risk of failure in our selections for each other.
I concede I focus too much on the gift I receive. Instead, I should focus on what Mom knew and what Becky understands. I have seen it in their eyes as they have looked at all of us sitting around the table at Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Jack Palance’s contented cowboy character in “City Slickers” understood what Mom saw and what Becky sees when looking around the table.
He tried to explain it to Billy Crystal as they rode on horseback.
Palance asked Crystal, “Do you know what the secret of life is?”
“No, what?” Crystal asked.
Holding up a forefinger, Palance answered, “This. One thing. Just one thing.”
Then Crystal said, “That’s great, but what’s the one thing?”
Palance replied, “That’s what you got to figure out.”
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.