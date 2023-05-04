In the 1932 movie “Grand Hotel,” Greta Garbo uttered one of the most famous quotes in cinematic history: “I just want to be alone.” Some claim she said, “I just want to be left alone.” Later in life, Garbo mentioned that she “just wanted to be let alone.”
Obviously, she wanted everyone to stop bothering her.
No matter how you remember it, after 1941 she retired to a life of solitude and got her wish.
We should be so lucky.
Today, if you desire to be left alone, well, you just can’t be. I know I can’t be. Even if we stay home full time like Garbo did.
Somehow, some way, advertisers will find us and bombard us with enticements to purchase something. Any little thing. It’s the American way. Don’t just sit there; buy now.
Greta Garbo would have gone crazy with all the interruptions. All the commercials during her favorite TV shows. Advertisements during her Hulu streaming (unless she paid extra for no ads). Even then Garbo would have bought and paid for the privilege not to be bothered.
What if Garbo had a credit card? Why, she could order online with her cellphone. Once she did, she would certainly get more advertising in the mail because credit card companies share your information with all their subsidiaries. It happens to me and it happens to you.
I order one thing online with my credit card, and suddenly almost every company in the country knows absolutely everything about me.
Since you liked that thing you bought, maybe you will like this. Or this. Or this. Come on man, buy something else.
The junk mail I receive astonishes me. We know you’re old, so ready to sell your home? How about a retirement seminar? Consider retirement living. What about a consolidation loan? Fix your car. Better get that extended warranty. Prepay your funeral. How about insurance for that exterior water line and electrical system on your property that connect your home to your utilities’ points of delivery?
Like Garbo, I just want to be let alone.
Where are the environmentalists? Surely they could propose something to the government to save all the trees harvested for the paper to sell me stuff. Trees that take global warming carbon dioxide out of the air.
Why not propose that all print advertisers must pay first class postage for every piece of mail they send rather than bulk rates? This could reduce the amount of junk mail ads going straight to the landfill and maybe help satisfy the persistent USPS funding issue.
It certainly would leave me alone while reducing my aggravation and temptation to buy stuff I really do not need. By my count, this is a win-win-win-win-win idea.
Sadly, that legislation will never happen. Wouldn’t even make it out of committee. Even if it did, one side or the other would refuse to vote for it. Or, if it advanced to the current occupant’s desk, he would veto it. Business is business.
However, if first class postage for junk mail advertising miraculously did pass, it still wouldn’t change our lives. After all, TV and streaming remains to show us all sorts of shiny things and tell us where to go, what to drink, what to eat, how to live.
And do not even get me started with all the social media. Strange how your cellphone perks up when you scroll through the different app sites or walk by a certain store. All begging you to stop in and use their instant coupons and BOGO offers. Today only.
Alas, like everyone else, my desire to keep up with the Joneses overcomes me. I cannot allow myself to be left alone. Who doesn’t love living paycheck to paycheck buying stuff we don’t need? It’s the American way.
Greta Garbo never had to deal with this. She never had a smartphone.
John Lohman, a retiree, is an Allen County resident.