I appreciate The Journal Gazette for generously sharing its limited editorial page space with the greater community. I regularly cut out letters and op-eds by concerned citizens and appreciate how much they force me to think about current issues.
On Aug. 3, Curtis Ransom wrote a letter concerning what he called “self-serving politicians” who are undermining the original intention of our Founding Fathers, who called for a government of the people, by the people and for the people. His contention, with many examples, is that politicians ignore the voice of the people.
He said, “People claim it’s a waste of time to vote because their votes don’t count. These people are right.” I’ve been thinking hard about that statement and then…
On Aug. 7, Charlotte Tompkins said our future is in dire straits because the vast “middle” of the population (the reasonable people) remain silent and let the extremes dominate. On that same page, Lowell T. Gratigny railed at both Attorney General Todd Rokita and Congressman Jim Banks for ignoring truth and challenged us by saying, “We certainly cannot ignore truth and still remain a democracy.”
And right below his letter, Cuffy Meigs declared, in obvious anger at Sen. Todd Young, “Will I be voting for Young in November? No! I will stay home, as will many others.”
Like all of the above, I am concerned about the future of this great American experiment. And also like all of the above, my attitude has been one of blaming our elected leaders for the possible demise of our democracy.
However, after some serious thinking, along with a little research, I would respectfully disagree with that position by quoting possibly the most-used quote from a fictional character ever (Pogo by Walt Kelly): “We have met the enemy and it is us.”
We are all attacking the wrong group.
It is easy to blame the Donald Trumps, the Proud Boys and other white supremacist groups, as well as our career politicians for the impending end of democratically elected governance in America – but that is a mistake. The blame should really be placed right at the foot of we the people. The data below I averaged using the in.gov website section on voter information.
In the years from 1990 to 1998, voter turnout in Allen County primary elections averaged 23.27% (in Indiana, the average was 30.23%). For general elections, the Allen County average was 58.2% (the state’s was 58.3%).
But for the decade of 2010 to 2020, Allen County’s averages had dropped to 20.3% in primary elections (23% statewide) and 49.1% for general elections (50.5% across Indiana).
I suggest we who have been complaining are incorrect: Our elected politicians are indeed doing the will of the American voter. But as one can see, in the past decade that is barely one-half of the voting population.
If half of registered voters refuse to vote, then it’s not government of the people, by the people, for the people; instead, it is what we’ve actually created by our apathy (particularly in Indiana): A government of permanent people, by half the people, for some of the people.
On Aug. 8, the editorial page had a wonderful piece by Debilyn Molineaux in which she quoted a poem by David Whyte which said in part: “Courage is the measure of our heartfelt participation with life, with another, with a community, a work, a future.” She ended by stating: “I want a free and open society for my future. For that future, I’m choosing to fully participate in its co-creation.”
Then she asks us (me): “How will you measure your courage?”
It behooves people like me, and the above writers, to measure our courage by stopping our blaming of politicians and instead making an effort to encourage everyone we possibly can to vote. Not encourage them to vote in any particular way or for any particular person or party, but just to vote.
We the people – all of us – are the only ones who can right the ship.
Ron Flickinger, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired educator.