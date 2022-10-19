Studies suggest we’ve entered the endemic phase of the pandemic, but the impact COVID-19 left on our health care workforce continues to radiate across the state.
While normalcy is seemingly returning on the outside, deep down we’re far from it. One example: Our nursing workforce will continue to feel the effects for at least three more years. With the winter months ahead, the strain is accelerated by seasonal spikes in illnesses coupled with the long-term effects of COVID.
According to the Indiana Hospital Association, our state will need about 5,000 more nurses by 2031. Coupled with thousands of open positions, the workforce is in dire need of licensed nurses.
Pandemic protocols prolonged the licensure process for many nursing students, but House Enrolled Act 1003 simplified certain nurse licensure restrictions to help with the nursing shortage by increasing enrollment at faster rates and offering more freedom to grow and join the workforce.
The new law was a major step forward for Indiana, but implementation of this change continues to see delays.
As we near daylight saving time on Nov. 6, we’re reminded of the extra hour night-duty nurses add on to an already-taxing shift.
This is just one example of an annual occurrence when additional strain is placed on our health care workers, yet they continue to show up to care for their communities.
WGU Indiana, with ties with hospitals throughout the state, is here to address what can be done to help uplift our current health care workforce while also creating a more sustainable field for the next generations of nurses.
Recruit nursing preceptors to serve as mentors: Preceptors are vital resources for newer nurses entering this field because they are experienced individuals who can help students translate what they’ve learned in the classroom into real-world application.
However, the volume of nurses who are willing to serve as preceptors has drastically decreased as nurses retire or exit the field.
The average age of registered nurses is 52, according to a recent survey. This prompts us to dig in and understand what’s next. It’s common for nurses in the 50-60 age demographic to start preparing to retire or adjust their role until they do.
Health care leaders have an opportunity to encourage and incentivize this seasoned group of professionals to serve as mentors as a way to retain younger nurses and encourage prospective nurses to enter the field.
Eliminate barriers to entry into degree programs: Providing quality patient care requires extensive training and education. Health care leaders also carry a responsibility to help break down barriers for entry into degree programs that have the potential to be mutually beneficial to the organization and the employee.
Partnerships with higher education institutions that offer accessible and affordable education opportunities can help raise the talent level in all areas of health care.
The nursing profession offers more than 80 careers and specialties, creating a multitude of pathways for those starting in positions such as medical assistant, licensed practical nurse and more.
Together, health care and higher education leaders can create more opportunities for health care workers to grow their careers and tap into more skilled work.
Partnerships such as this can then lead to stronger retention rates for nurses and provide immediate pathways for those looking to upskill within the organization.
Evolve the healthcare workplace and benefits: Nurses are known to be talented, caring and compassionate individuals, but are they being given the time and resources to offer that same level of care to themselves? Many – myself included – would argue they do not.
Nursing requires in-person care and doesn’t come with the potentially extensive list of perks some professions offer.
However, there are ways to still make this profession appealing, and it is up to health care leaders to reimagine benefits and flexibility for hospital staff, access to education, more flexible scheduling and innovative compensation packaged for a better work-life balance.
These are only some of the options that help prioritize mental health and acknowledge the importance of a work-life balance.
It is a critical step in retaining workers and attracting a talented pipeline. The quality of patient care will suffer alongside the workforce, negatively affecting hospital quality metrics and thus funding.
It’s a potentially vicious cycle if we don’t start to create a more inviting workplace.
Our health care system remains at battle with shortages and strain. We must address this now – from all angles – to ensure we’re providing a sustainable workforce for every current and future nurse who is driven to care for their communities.
Lisa Eagans is state director of prelicensure nursing for WGU Indiana.