“Stand on your Principles or Stand on your Head.”
This quote was in the signature line of my mentor’s personal AOL emails. This week, I am reflecting more on this man because of the 20th anniversary of his passing. That man was Gov. Frank O’Bannon.
When I got out of college in 1995, I wanted to change the world.
I had dreams of working in Washington, D.C. – so does every idealistic political science major. At 23, you can be more idealistic than at 51.
The Rolling Stones sang, “You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometime, you’ll find, you get what you need.” Moving to Indiana and working as O’Bannon’s driver and campaign staffer was what I needed.
It was a graduate degree in what our politics should be and what we should have in an elected official.
Some traits he taught me while we traversed 75,000 miles in a car together were listening, staying true to your beliefs, serving with humility, compromising and always being on time.
When it came to listening, O’Bannon would say: Never assume what someone may be thinking; listen to them and their stories.
Sometimes, a solution can come because it was something you did not think of, or that person has an experience you did not. I guess this came from his years serving in the State Senate, where he worked with all parties to develop solutions. If we talk over one another, nothing can get accomplished.
We live in a time where we are entertained by hosts and guests giving their views with little differentiating opinion; it is an echo chamber. If we listened more to other points of view, maybe we could overcome some of what divides us.
Staying with your true beliefs and serving with humility and compromise all are tied to the person he was. O’Bannon was the person you saw on TV.
He grew up in the small town of Cory- don, and those life lessons stuck with him. He realized that no matter his elected position, the governor is caretaker of that office. He wanted to lift up all that he represented.
It didn’t matter where you came from, he treated everyone respectfully. He wanted to make Indiana a better place to work, live and raise a family.
When elected to office, he always wanted to make the most of it with the time he was graced to occupy.
He did not see compromise as a weakness. He saw it as a strength. No side of the aisle has all the answers. Only by working together can we solve what ails our state and nation.
Lastly, he always wanted to be early or on time. He would say, “Jeff, I am no more important than those who I am meeting or visiting with.”
This was before GPS. However, I was never to speed in the car because he would have the officer double my ticket if I got caught.
It’s a great lesson to a lead-footed 23-year-old.
Have I been as successful as he was with what he taught me? Probably not. However, I have kept these and all that I learned from Frank and Judy O’Bannon all these years.
They took in an out-of-state kid just out of college and showed me what was good about being a public servant. I will never forget their lessons, kindness and, most importantly, friendship.
All of us who enjoyed working for Gov. O’Bannon are so much better off because of it.
His wisdom, wit and presence are sorely missed, but his legacy will live on from those he touched.
I would not be where I am today without what I learned from him. All I can say with much gratitude is, thank you!
Jeff Coyne is director of government and political affairs for the American Federation of Teachers – Pennsylvania.