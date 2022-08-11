As a proud resident of the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne, I am absolutely appalled by the proposal being considered by the County Council and commissioners.
My addition is made up of many different multicultural and multiracial families. We have Black folk, white folk, Latin folk, Asian folk and Indian folk; together, we live as would any other neighborhood. We watch out for our children, go to work to provide for our families, take care of our homes and our properties, traverse to our various places of worship and celebrate life and the blessings bestowed upon all of us.
It is absolutely senseless to consider building a jail (affectionately referred to in the media as a fortress) across from not one, but three, schools: Paul Harding High School, Prince Chapman Middle School and Southwick Elementary School.
For any elected official to even speak of a jail being placed near Homestead, Northrop, Snider, Canterbury, Shawnee, Bishop Dwenger, Haverhill or any of the many other schools in our city would 1) not even be considered and 2) surely result in electoral suicide.
Why should our area be treated any differently?
What an example we are setting for our kids to have them peer out their classroom window or be playing on the playground, only to see a humongous, discouraging, dream-killing facility looming next door. Not a couple of miles or blocks away – next door!
This simply is not acceptable.
What I don’t understand is how Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and East Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Hissong are not up in arms over such a proposal. They both have the power and influence to tell the commissioners no, yet they are silent. Is the amount of the check worth the future of the children in our community?
Our community growth has awesome momentum with many new home builds and large-scale community development with Roosevelt Pointe and Southtown Crossing expanding with new businesses such as Starbucks. To put this type of facility in our neighborhood would stifle all that growth.
The most logical and most fiscally sound solution would be to make the necessary repairs and upgrades to the facility downtown: $3 million in repairs vs. $350 million in new construction.
Our community need not be one that’s attractive to a larger volume of and/or federal inmates simply because there is more money in housing such prisoners. Jails and prisons unfortunately are a necessary evil; however, striving toward the profitability of incarceration while sacrificing a vibrant community is, simply put, wrong.
The commissioners, mayor and superintendent must do what they were elected and selected to do: Heed the call of City Council members Michelle Chambers, Sharon Tucker and Glynn Hines, serve the community that put you in your positions and protect our youth.
Kevin Miller is a long time resident of southeast Fort Wayne, where he enjoys spending time with family, children, grandchildren and fur babies.