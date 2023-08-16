What a difference a year makes in the debate on abortion.
In the summer of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the nearly half a century old precedent established by Roe v. Wade that protected a woman’s right to choose.
That ruling empowered states to establish their own laws. None were faster than Indiana. Dobbs was issued on June 24, 2022; 42 days later Indiana passed a near-total abortion ban.
Every other state in the region is now moving in the opposite direction.
Michigan started it. First, a court blocked that state’s 1931 abortion law, which became effective briefly last summer. Next, more than 750,000 voters signed a petition to have abortion rights enshrined in the state constitution. The measure appeared on the ballot last November and was approved on a 57%-43% vote. The issue contributed to a Democratic sweep of Michigan politics. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law repealing the 1931 law.
Even Kentucky has been a surprise. The Bluegrass State passed a law in 2019, modeled after the Mississippi law that was the subject of the Dobbs ruling, and became effective last year. But the Republican legislature attempted to make its statutory total-ban even more safe by adding language to the state constitution to clarify that it did not protect abortion rights.
That constitutional amendment was surprisingly defeated in November, 52% to 47%.
Which brings me to Ohio.
In 2019, Ohio passed a six-week abortion ban. Dobbs not only protected that law, it gave the state the authority largely to do whatever it wanted. But Ohio voters have the authority to put the question on the ballot. It’s not easy, but it can be done. And so, it is being done.
Advocates collected roughly 710,000 signatures requesting that the constitution be amended to enshrine abortion rights up to the point of “fetal viability.”
In response, the Republican-controlled Ohio legislature passed its own ballot initiative. It was designed to increase the threshold for amending the constitution from a simple majority of voters to a supermajority of 60%. The legislature also strategically scheduled its vote in August in a clear attempt to drive down participation.
It didn’t work. More than 3 million voters showed up in Ohio last week, defeating the question known as Issue One 57% to 43%.
Most believe this is a proxy vote for the abortion amendment on the ballot in November.
Look at a regional map. Indiana is surrounded. In the coming months, even after Dobbs, states to our east, west and north will likely have either protected or expanded abortion rights. Even Kentucky has limited its support of the ban there.
It would be silly to believe Hoosiers feel significantly different than the neighbors who surround us. Polling data indicates we are more like our neighbors than the Indiana General Assembly is capable of admitting.
This is the theme of our time. The Dobbs ruling is minoritarian. Courts often make rulings that result in policies that fit that description. This one differs in that it empowered states to use their gerrymandered legislative districts and implement laws that voters oppose.
It’s minority rule on steroids. And it will ultimately make for bad politics. In Michigan and Ohio, it already has.
Americans, and Hoosiers more specifically, share more in common with our region than our state government on this one. Historically in America, that is what leads to governmental change.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. This piece originally appeared on the Indiana Capital Chronicle.