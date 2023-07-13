Even as politically and socially divided as we are today, America’s collective shoulder-shrug about the plague of firearm deaths and injuries is baffling.
Gun violence is a many-faced plague that surely requires a range of solutions. Some people are reluctant even to acknowledge a problem for fear it will be used as an excuse to rescind the right to bear arms.
But if polls are to be believed, there is wide support for a number of steps that could help stem the daily tide of gun deaths without shredding the Second Amendment. Background checks, safety training, a higher minimum age for the purchase of semiautomatic weapons, red-flag laws, more effective regulation of gun dealers, better access to mental health treatment – all of these could be pieces of the puzzle, yet hardly any proposal seems to get much further than thoughts and prayers.
Why not? Where is the passion and recognition of the moment that allowed us to transcend our differences during other crises? Where is the determination to hammer out solutions that the broad sweep of Americans can accept?
As mass shootings have become commonplace, our best journalists have for the most part resisted the temptation to treat them as routine news. We dutifully gather and present the heart-rending facts, film and photos, profiling the victims, recording their families’ laments, and celebrating heroic first-responders. We sift through the lives of the shooters, seeking clues to the madness.
Journalists even try to keep tabs on the more “routine” daily shootings that devastate far more lives.
But it is very hard to keep manufacturing a fresh narrative for familiar scenarios, however unfathomably horrible they may be. It is increasingly difficult to make relatives’ anguished cries for action register as more than background noise.
Can the media do more? Here is my modest proposal.
Newspapers, TV and radio stations, and digital news organizations would add an item to their presentations that offers one or more quick facts from the daily toll taken by firearms. It could be a box on the front page of a print newspaper, a quick aside by the anchor on the evening news, a digital widget on a website homepage.
Each day the message could focus on one key national stat, paired perhaps with a photo and brief bio of a local shooting victim, a quote from a local survivor or a photo from a local shooting scene. It could direct readers and viewers to more information, or ask them for letters or comments.
The bradyunited.org site, among others, offers lots of startling statistics. For instance:
Every day, 327 people are shot in the United States. Among those:
• 117 people are shot and killed.
• 210 survive gunshot injuries.
Modern American media has a rich tradition of hitting us in the face with stark reminders of a national crisis.
In 1969, as the Vietnam War took its relentless toll, an issue of Life Magazine offered photos of every U.S. serviceman who was killed in the previous week’s fighting.
Ten years later, the late-night program launched by ABC News after 52 diplomats and citizens were taken captive in the U.S. embassy in Tehran began to count off, day by day, how long those Americans had been held. “The Iran Crisis – America Held Hostage Day (xxx)” became a familiar logo in the months that followed and helped keep the nation focused on bringing the captives home. The network continued to count off the days until the hostages were freed on Day 444.
More recently, most news organizations ran daily or weekly summaries of COVID-19 casualties in their communities, states and the nation. The sheer number of hospitalizations and deaths brought home the seriousness of the epidemic in a way photos and stories about individual victims could not.
Though newspapers and many TV stations have editorialized ad nauseam on this issue, I’m not suggesting we use this daily reminder to push a particular agenda. These daily notices wouldn’t limit an organization’s ability to comment or report. Ideally, they would be a catalyst for action by encouraging people to at least face the reality of our gun violence crisis and think creatively about solving it.
It’s a proposal that is easy to dismiss and even deride. Traditional media don’t have the clout they used to. In this fragmented, argumentative media culture, it would be impossible to get everyone to settle on one message.
But even in decline, newspapers still reach millions. Local and national TV news reaches a mass audience as well. And while the vast world of digital communications has corners no movement or organization could influence, it’s possible to focus attention on issues in cyberspace as well.
Adding a box, widget or logo to a daily news report shouldn’t be as big a sacrifice as it once was. Yes, newspaper news holes have shrunk, but so have the number of reporters and editors. Without them, the sheer amount of local content available to fill that space has shrunk as well. And in many cities, local newscasts have expanded into the pre-dawn hours and late afternoon. If not diminished, their reporting resources and thus content are at least being diluted.
I remember when committing to a “public service” announcement was a mighty big deal. It should be less so nowadays.
As someone recently observed, if organized terrorists were striking the country every few days, or if airline crashes were a weekly occurrence, Americans would be demanding something more than “thoughts and prayers” in response.
Reacting to a crisis may be the easiest part of the media’s job. Helping readers and listeners focus on how we get past a crisis may be the hardest. Not that we can or should speak in unison about solutions. But we can speak with one voice about the problem.
We can say, “Dammit, pay attention – something important is happening.”
Left and right, north and south, gun owners and gun haters need to come together on some solutions we can all live with. If we can focus on the problem of the gun-violence epidemic and move past the anger and suspicion that mere mention of the subject now ignites, people on all “sides” of the gun debate may be surprised at how much they actually agree on.
Tim Harmon is a retired editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.