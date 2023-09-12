For students hoping to attend professional programs such as medical school, organic chemistry is viewed as a dreaded roadblock to their aspirations.
But courses that aren’t directly related to specific job skills are vital to any future career.
Organic chemistry is broadly defined as the properties and chemical reactions of molecules containing the element carbon. That covers a lot! Excluding water, most molecules in a human body contain carbon. The properties and reactions of organic molecules are crucial to understanding biology and medicine.
Four reasons could be cited for including courses in a degree program:
• Topics in the course and skills learned are directly applicable to functioning in that career.
• The knowledge gained is the foundation for understanding and applying concepts in courses more directly applicable to a career.
• A course develops critical thinking and other hard and soft skills needed in professions.
• A course will weed out students less capable of succeeding in professional school.
I’ll start with what, in my opinion, is the worst reason.
Society wants the most talented and dedicated people managing our health care. As long as there are more applicants than available positions, schools will find ways to determine who is most suitable. Although the practice is less prevalent, different fields have used certain courses to weed out students considered insufficiently capable of succeeding.
Many factors determine who is accepted. But to some, weed-out courses conveniently reduce the applicant pool.
Discouraging and blocking students from becoming doctors should not be a partial rationale for including a course.
If you asked practicing physicians, most would say they don’t use what they learned in organic chemistry on a day-to-day basis. Some would say they never used it. So, what’s the point of requiring it? Just because they don’t use it doesn’t mean they can’t.
The structure of molecules, how the atoms are connected, can indicate whether something in a patient’s environment is cancer- causing or how likely it is to be absorbed in the body. Nonetheless, most doctors don’t use their old organic chemistry notes to help their patients directly. “Directly” leads to why organic chemistry is important.
Concepts in organic chemistry are the foundation for many courses such as biochemistry, molecular biology, pharmacology and others that students take along the way to becoming doctors. Amino acids, carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, DNA and RNA are all organic molecules that behave according to the principles covered in organic chemistry.
The specific fundamental concepts may lie several steps back from what a doctor thinks about, but they are there.
Some medical educators have suggested that one or both semesters of organic chemistry can be dropped and anything needed from the subject covered in other courses. Would this be sufficient to explain biochemical processes with the necessary sophistication? The response of organic chemists was emphatically no. Most medical schools have kept the two-semester requirement.
Organic chemistry develops students’ critical thinking and other skills pertinent to health professionals.
A complaint often directed at organic chemistry is that it’s all memorization. It is frequently compared to a language.
In learning any language, vocabulary and grammar rules must be memorized. That alone does not make someone an effective communicator.
Organic chemistry requires taking a body of facts and concepts and applying them to specific examples to predict what will occur. Doctors must have a ready knowledge of medical facts and apply them to properly make diagnoses and propose courses of action for patients.
In organic chemistry and medicine, multiple factors must be balanced to determine what is causing an observed phenomenon. In both fields, it may be necessary to evaluate conflicting evidence to solve problems such as making a diagnosis.
In 2015, the Medical College Admissions Test underwent reforms deemed necessary to address the 21st century needs of medical education. This prompted a discussion about what should be covered in organic chemistry.
Most students who take organic chemistry are biology and pre-professional health majors. But chemistry courses have often been designed to prepare chemistry majors to be practicing chemists.
The response to this dilemma varied from adding a few more biological examples to textbooks to more radical changes where predominantly important biological reactions would be covered with more time spent on how and why they occurred.
To the dismay of faculty seeking more significant changes, the MCAT reforms to the organic chemistry expectations were minor.
Professors want their students to succeed; they will look to the MCAT as one signal as to what they teach. Those favoring a more radical approach – changing organic chemistry to be much more biologically oriented – find themselves hamstrung ensuring they prepare students for the current MCAT.
Organic chemistry provides a necessary foundation for how life functions on a molecular level. It also develops critical-thinking skills not all that dissimilar than what is used in medicine.
Vince Maloney is an associate professor of chemistry in the College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All views expressed are those of the author.