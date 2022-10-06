Now that election campaigns are revving up, it’s time to take a step back.
I know it seems odd when all the attention is on the Senate, House and legislative contests that might affect who controls those chambers. But for those of us who care about where the country’s headed, it’s also time consider what our government and society need.
They need good politicians.
I don’t mean politicians should get involved in nonprofit organizations, the business world, arts and cultural organizations, hospitals, the media, law enforcement and so on. But the same skills good politicians develop are vital to the functioning of pretty much any organization that brings more than a handful of people together.
People with good political skills listen carefully to all sorts of people all the time. They do this in part to understand others’ points of view, but also because they’re searching for points of agreement and disagreement.
Paramount among the skills politicians bring to the table is the ability to forge consensus among people and unite them behind a common goal.
One of the interesting things about politicians is that they never control the environment in which they work. The results of the last election, the press of events, the news cycle, the demands of constituents and interest groups – all these and more shape pretty much every day in a politician’s life.
So they learn to seek the best possible solution to a problem given the constraints they face. In other words, they learn to be flexible while still making the system work.
I don’t want to say that politicians who lay out a standard they don’t want to abandon are entirely wrong-headed. The public dialogue needs people who can articulate a vision, even if it’s ideologically extreme. But they can’t be allowed to control or dominate the process; otherwise, we face gridlock.
And though there may be some businesses and organizations whose visionary leader is always right, I’m confident most organizations are stronger when their leaders know how to take into account the knowledge and accrued wisdom of a variety of people.
One of the skills that good leaders learn is how to aim at a larger goal than immediate self-interest while still remaining in a position to act. I’m thinking of people like Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader who died recently.
I was able to watch Gorbachev in action from time to time, and although he presided over what amounted to a party dictatorship, he possessed fundamental political skills, which he deployed to move his country – and others – toward peace and greater individual freedom.
Closer to home, one of the key skills the best politicians possess is the ability to focus on making the country work and to search for solutions by setting aside the issues they can’t solve, and digging in on solving the problems they can. They do this by working cooperatively instead of confrontationally; taking the time to talk issues over and understand different points of view; prizing deliberation and dialogue as key parts of the process; and focusing above all on the national or community interest.
None of that is easy, and it takes time and experience to master. But that’s exactly what the best politicians – and the best organizational leaders – do regularly.
Lee Hamilton is a senior adviser for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government. He was a member of the U.S. House for 34 years.