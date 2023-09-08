Most of Indiana’s neighbors have legalized marijuana for recreational (Illinois and Michigan) or medical (Ohio) use. The path to decriminalization has almost always been through legislation or voter initiative.
But despite strong public support, legislative efforts in Indiana have gone nowhere. The high point (pun intended) was a committee hearing this year, and the workforce impact of cannabis legislation is now before a summer study committee.
Advocates for marijuana reform should also consider the courts.
In 1975, the Alaska Supreme Court invalidated that state’s statute prohibiting marijuana possession. The decision was grounded in Alaska’s constitutional right to “privacy.”
Article 1, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution does not mention privacy but does broadly protect “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” In 2018, I argued this provision should protect possession of a single marijuana blunt by an adult Hoosier not affecting anyone. The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected the argument, in part, because the claim had not first been presented to the trial court.
Now would be a good time to try again. Indiana takes an originalist view to interpreting our state constitution – focusing on “the language of the (constitutional) text in the context of the history surrounding its drafting and ratification, the purpose and structure of our constitution, and case law interpreting the specific provisions.”
The Indiana Supreme Court recently had quite a bit to say about the fairly robust protection of Article 1, Section 1, in upholding Indiana’s 2022 abortion ban. The justices wrote: “Indiana’s long history of generally prohibiting abortion as a criminal act – coupled with Plaintiffs’ acknowledgment that protecting prenatal life falls within the State’s broad authority to protect the public’s health, welfare, and safety – suggests that the common understanding among Article 1, Section 1’s framers and ratifiers was that the provision left the General Assembly with legislative discretion to regulate or limit abortion.”
Through the same lens, a challenge to the statute criminalizing marijuana possession would fare better. Possession or use of marijuana was not illegal when the 1851 Indiana Constitution was written – or for decades later.
A narrow challenge would take public health, welfare, and safety concerns mostly off the table.
A veteran suffering from PTSD would be an ideal litigant to argue that they should not face jail time for using a substance that decreases the severity of symptoms.
The abortion decision specifically references the fundamental right to “patient self-determination,” which is at the core of medical use of marijuana. A hearing in a trial court would allow advocates for decriminalization to offer powerful supporting evidence with little the state could offer in response. The state’s call for less individual liberty would be at odds with Section 1: “Citizens do not relinquish natural rights beyond what is reasonably necessary to secure the natural rights of the broader community.”
While continuing the years- (or decades-) long legislative track to decriminalization, reform advocates should consider bringing narrow court challenges. With originalism, Alaska and medical evidence on their side, they have nothing to lose and much to gain.
Joel Schumm is a clinical professor of law at Indiana University. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.