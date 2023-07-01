I arrive at work every day by driving up a perfectly ordinary (though historically brick) alley and parking on a perfectly ordinary small brick driveway behind my office.
Only it’s deceptively ordinary.
Knowing the backstory to this previously ignorable part of my daily routine has made a big difference. I appreciate the place in a new way, and I value my place here in a new way.
It’s a very enjoyable connection that enriches my daily life and makes it feel more important to be even a small part of a place with a real and rich story. This place matters, and I honor it by doing my best for it.
Every place has a backstory. Everyone can enrich their own life by researching and learning about it. I highly recommend it.
I grant that it’s impossible to miss the fact that my office is more than ordinary because it’s on the National Register of Historic Places. Beyond that distinction, it is the only site in Fort Wayne still standing with a documented history on the Underground Railroad. There were other Underground Railroad sites here; none of the others have survived.
I work for ARCH Inc., the historic preservation nonprofit that has served this community since 1975, and our offices are in the 1841 Alexander T. Rankin House at 818 Lafayette St.
When the Rev. Rankin, the abolitionist preacher who was called to Fort Wayne in 1837 to serve the first Fort Wayne Presbyterian congregation (predating any First, Second or other subdivisions), built his home, Lafayette Street may not have existed.
His house probably faced west, possibly south. The finest facade is the west one.
So every day when I go in to work, I may be entering the front door of this definitely beyond-the-ordinary place.
Recently, though, I tracked down one detail about my workplace I had been wondering about, and it opened up a whole new appreciation and understanding.
My education came because of one line in the Rankin House National Register nomination that says the community celebrated the Fourth of July in 1842 in a commons area between Rankin House and the Presbyterian Church, which was roughly where the McCulloch-Weatherhogg double house is today. Sounds cool, right? Something to be proud of. Hosting an important community celebration.
So I looked at the footnote. Fort Wayne Sentinel, 1842. And I started hunting. Quite a few search terms later, I found it. Or rather them. The announcement of the upcoming celebration and the report on how it went.
It was the follow-up report that put me in strangely familiar territory. The setup was pure 1842.
The advance announcement listed the members of the Committee of Arrangements and their impressive titles: Orator, Reader of Declaration, Chaplain, Marshal, President of the day and Vice Presidents. Interestingly, an Orator, Reader and Chaplain were also listed who would speak in German.
But that isn’t the celebration that happened behind the church and in front of the Rankin House. I kept reading, and I learned that the several Sunday schools of the town (then barely more than 2,000 in population) had their own celebration at the Presbyterian Church and in the area behind it. This celebration included a procession around town of about 600 children, after which they returned to the “bower” behind the church for refreshments.
I park in that former bower every day.
The Sentinel reported that the Monday after the Fourth, people were talking, and not all of them were happy. The citizens celebration, the one led by the Committee of Arrangements, had gone well, except for all those children parading around town apparently getting in the way: “Their procession reached half around the city,” the newspaper said.
The fear was that the Sunday school celebration threatened the adult celebration and could eventually supersede it. “We regret to observe that in many places it has already had this effect; several places having Sunday School celebrations and no others. If the good old fashioned celebration of the 4th should fall into disuse, it would be much to be deplored. We heard many complaints and fears of this result expressed on Monday, and think it would be wise and patriotic in the Sunday School managers to take the subject into serious consideration.”
Suddenly it might as well be today, though the language is more formal and the level of civility is high. I learn again that people are always just people, but I still treasure the zing of living in this history. I’m guessing they found some way to carry on. It’s 181 Fourths of July later, and we’re still celebrating.
For Independence Day 2023, I hope we reflect on the history we all live in and celebrate what is precious to us.
Connie Haas Zuber is executive director of ARCH Inc.