The 22-year-old social worker in a nursing home walks down the hall and sees a nurse’s aide harshly twist the arm of an uncooperative bed-bound senior. The elderly patient winces loudly in pain. The aide looks up and gives the social worker one of those “don’t you dare” looks.
This was the social worker’s first job. The nurse’s aide was a strong force in the home. The social worker was faced with the fear of telling on the aide and the fear of not telling on the aide.
The moral dilemma stuck with the social worker for years to come – and with me.
Watching the beating of Tyre Nichols over the weekend brought back to me this social worker’s moral dilemma. Like all of you, I saw the five police officers participate. Then I saw the EMS and others stand around, appearing to do nothing.
I kept asking myself: “Why did no one step in and stop this? Why did no one rush to help the downed, suffering Tyre?”
Over the years, when I read about the travesty of the Holocaust; the lynchings of people who are Black; the terror that faced people in the gay community; I would ask myself: “Would I have been brave enough to risk myself, to intervene, to speak up, to stand for what is right during those horrific times?”
In recent years, we have all come to realize that those horrific times are still with us. Tyre’s beating has been compared to Rodney King’s. I witnessed both in my lifetime. Many of you have, too.
Irshad Manji, founder of the Moral Courage Project at the University of Southern California, states, “Moral courage is doing what is right even when we are afraid.” She also states, “Americans of all creeds now also need to look inside themselves if we’re going to change the conditions that we’re experiencing today.”
There are many articles written about the attributes it takes to have moral courage. The most important is facing your fear and acting in spite of it. Easier said than done.
Rushworth Kidder says in his book “Moral Courage” that in order to be morally courageous, you have to acknowledge three factors about yourself. You have to have principles you really value, and be perceptive enough to apply them and prioritize them in often-confusing real-life conditions. You have to recognize the risks as well as the consequences of action and inaction. And you have to have strength of character to take risky actions to follow your principles.
Throughout my career there were many times I was faced with issues that took moral courage. I was always afraid. After the first time I chose the right path, it became easier to do it again.
Did I always have the courage? Unfortunately, no, and I am not proud of this.
If you did not ask yourself this weekend whether you would have had the courage to go against the other officers in Memphis, then you must now ask yourself this question. Please look inside yourself today. Ask yourself, “What will it take for me to have the moral courage to speak up, to stand up for what is right?”
Moral courage is the only thing that produces change. A Lutheran minister once told me never to be afraid of speaking truth to power. It took me a long time to go from a meek voice to a strong voice. Find your voice and change will happen.
Speak up. Do not follow the crowd. Be brave. Be bold. Let’s not have one more person who is Black, gay, trans or Latino hurt because we were quiet.
Rachel Tobin-Smith is a retired executive of SCAN, Inc. with 33 years working in the field of child abuse and neglect.