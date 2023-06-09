Plans change. Last Tuesday I intended to be in Iowa to formally announce my candidacy for president of the United States.
Becky and I have a very good friend who lives in Pella, Iowa, a small town of about 10,000 souls. Our friend had agreed I could stand on her porch to announce my candidacy. I assumed she meant her front porch, not the back porch.
Someone once said plans are made to be changed. Mine have changed. What follows may not make sense but, come to think of it, my plan to run for president never made sense.
Several years ago, a guy I worked with had two children. Well, his wife gets some of the credit, too.
One of their children was a boy, which means you have guessed the other was a girl. They were good kids, both of them.
The parents were good parents. They drove the kids here and there, sometimes going from Fort Wayne to Traverse City, Michigan, for soccer tournaments.
One day the boy, under age 10, was sick and complained of his discomfort to his dad. His dad happened to be his son’s soccer coach and also his basketball coach.
After the dad offered some home remedy medical advice to his son, the son seemed reluctant to follow his dad’s advice.
“Why won’t you try it?” asked his dad.
To which his son replied, “When it comes to sports, I trust you. When I’m sick, I trust Mom.”
That long-closeted memory came back to me recently when our dog, Rusty, became ill. Normally a healthy eater, Rusty is willing, in Becky’s absence, to accept and devour what I set in front of him.
Rusty clearly prefers Becky’s food offerings. During his current illness, however, he usually rejects even what Becky sets before him for dinner.
Rusty, when younger, would chase Frisbees we threw. Even at age 15, he enjoys going on long walks with us.
As annoying as Rusty can be when he wants to go on a walk and I want to nap or slouch in front of the television, it is difficult to see your dog not interested in going outside.
On a recent evening Becky was attending an event downtown. When not sleeping, Rusty would look through the window of the front door, hoping to see her.
Not seeing Becky out front, Rusty would go to the door that opens into the garage. He knew Becky would be driving up the street, going into the garage and walking inside to give him affection and comfort just by being home.
As I felt jealousy of Rusty’s attachment to Becky, I also wanted her to get home and offer him whatever comfort she could provide. My sympathy, though adequate when Becky is absent, pales in comparison to what she offers.
As it is, Rusty is not well and I am not able to give you my peculiar view of the world. Of course, I am not qualified to be president either, but Rusty allows me to be vice president of our household.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.