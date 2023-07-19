The headline on a July 4 Associated Press story – “Troops enter refugee camp/Israelis hammer Palestinian stronghold in West Bank” – was misleading.
Jenin is no stronghold of military might. These are people trying to defend themselves while being held in a stranglehold in the hands of the Israeli government and military.
The West Bank is rapidly disappearing as ongoing theft of land and endless building of illegal Israeli settlements go on unabated. Israel breaches these boundaries daily – boastfully and determinedly.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, and Bezalel Smotrich, finance minister, are said to be fueling these deadly incursions.
Smotrich has said that the Palestinian people were “an invention” and that there was “no such thing as Palestine because there’s no such thing as the Palestinian people.”
Smotrich had called for the military to wipe out the town of Huwara after Palestinians killed two Israeli brothers there earlier in the spring. He has since apologized, but those words ring hollow as Jenin came under attack this June.
Consider what a “refugee camp” such as Jenin is and who its inhabitants are. These camps are ghettos within larger Palestinian cities where thousands of Palestinian Christian and Muslim families fled in the Nakba (catastrophe) of 1948; 75 years later, their offspring remain.
According to the Institute for Middle East Understanding, an estimated 750,000 people were removed from their homes; 75% of this population lived on land that became Israel with the stroke of a pen. Israel demolished between 400 and 500 Palestinian villages, towns and cities.
That is 75 years of being held not in a stronghold, but a stranglehold – and language here matters.
I returned at the end of June from a 17-day tour of the Palestinian West Bank and throughout Israel. We were in the Aida refugee camp inside Bethlehem in the Al-Rowwad Center – where refugee children, teens and young adults are finding ways to peacefully resist ethnic cleansing and their demise through dance, music, libraries, photography, woodworking and art.
This camp is not wholly unlike the one in Jenin, although Israel refers to Jenin as a “hornet’s nest” because Jenin has shown more armed resistance.
Consider the poorest cramped ghettos in our country having a few armed men going up against U.S. military might. These trapped human beings have a right to defend themselves against violence and armed attack.
Traveling throughout the region reveals what the Israeli government and military are doing not only in these camps but throughout the West Bank. As seen in the photo accompanying the July 4 story, black storage tanks sit atop each building. This is because Israel controls their water – how much and if/when it will be apportioned. Water comes from Palestinian wells and aquifers which Israel now controls. Raw sewage runs down gullies in places.
Electricity and broadband are Israeli controlled, so Palestinians are at the mercy of the government for basic utilities. Separation walls, both concrete and barb-wire fencing, continuously encroach over hundreds of serpentine miles, isolating them from their land, families and livelihoods.
The military determines their going out and coming in through these walls at checkpoints looming everywhere in the West Bank. People linger outside cars in oppressive heat, having been turned back or delayed from getting to work, school, medical care – virtually anywhere Israel deems unnecessary.
Refuse piles high because there is no trash removal. These people are as hygienic and proud as you and me but are being buried under their own refuse.
There is little to no emergency service provided in the West Bank, save what they can provide for themselves. We saw hundreds of greenhouses or hoop-houses destroyed by Israeli settlers or military; the tender plantings of Palestinian farmers are destroyed before they ever reach their fields.
The massive demolition of homes throughout the West Bank and across East Jerusalem defies the human mind. Where are these people to go? What is to become of their lives? Simple acts of rock-throwing by children here often result in incarceration.
We were the guests of parents with two sons currently held in administrative detention in prison and were there when the Red Cross notified them that a scheduled visit with one of their two sons would arbitrarily not take place as scheduled the next day.
We sat helpless as they graciously served us lunch; their hearts broken for the umpteenth time.
We met with an attorney serving Addameer – a Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, learning how administrative detention permits young children and men to be held indefinitely and without charges. Some have been grievously wounded by soldiers prior to their incarceration.
Since January 2023, the Palestinian death count, according to The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, is 112 (now more than 120 with the recent killings); the Israeli loss is four. Most of these deaths have occurred in Jenin alone.
According to Aljazeera.com, the streets of the Jenin refugee camp were teeming with “some 150 armoured vehicles and about 1,000 soldiers from elite special forces and the military, as well as general intelligence, police and border police” taking part in the operation. This camp occupies about 117 acres and is home to nearly 14,000 refugees.
Does any manner of logic suggest the size of this military response is reasonable? Or does it point even more clearly to what is happening: the complete removal by any means necessary of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians?
We should implore our government, which profits greatly in terms of military equipment, and also supplements Israel with a minimum of $3.8 billion a year to carry out these atrocities, to halt all funding until the genocide ceases. Until then, we are complicit.
Linda Kerr of Fort Wayne is a retired nurse practitioner.