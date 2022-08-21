When discipline is a problem at home, discipline will be a problem at school.
Adults think that just because some parents can’t control their children at home, teachers should be able to control them at school. Wrong!
The quality of discipline at school is determined by the strength of the support teachers get from the home.
If teachers and administrators tried to enforce discipline standards they believe are necessary to ensure proper control, the number of referrals would soar out of control, the suspension rate would climb out of sight and students would be expelled left and right.
It’s not uncommon for the parents who scream the loudest for strong enforcement of school rules to scream twice as loud when their child must suffer the consequences of breaking the rules they thought to implement. The most shy parents in the community can become a terror when challenging teachers about the punishment their child received.
When there is a conflict, it’s common for parents to support their child rather than the teacher. There was a time when a child was punished at school, he or she was also punished at home. There was even a time when teachers were supported without question.
Now if a child is punished at school, educators must worry about being sued or personally attacked by family members.
Parents who are afraid to confront their children’s unacceptable behavior lack no fear tearing into a teacher or administrator. I doubt there is a secondary teacher anywhere who has not been castigated by a parent in front of their kids. Yet, parents expect teachers to maintain control of their children when they call them unfair, prejudiced and insensitive.
What is a kid supposed to think when he hears his parents tell the teacher, “You don’t like anyone in our family. You didn’t like her older brother and treated him poorly and now you’re treating her the same way.”
Yet, this teacher is expected to maintain a positive working relationship with this child every day in class. Parents who put down a teacher in front of their child don’t usually believe their son or daughter would attempt to use their dislike for the teacher to their advantage. So it’s a whole lot easier and safer for the teacher to ignore the abrasive behavior of these kids than put up with the hassle of parent conferences.
Parents want to believe their children in time of conflict. Based on their parents’ attitude, kids know how to justify their behavior to win the support of their parents. They simply say things like, “It’s so boring…,” “The teacher picks on me…,” “Other kids do it and nothing happens to them…” and “They don’t like the way I dress.”
It’s easier for parents to blame teachers for being boring and principals for being unfair than to admit their children are out of control.
What about the kid who is going out for the evening and the parents ask where he or she is going and the response is, “None of your business”?
The parents think, “Kids today are so disrespectful.”
When the same kid is at school and is asked, “Where are you going?” the odds are very high the response will be something like “None of your business.” When the parent is called to school to talk about the child’s behavior, who is going to be on the defensive? The odds are again very high that blame will be directed at the teacher for asking in the wrong tone of voice or for picking on her.
After losing a few battles, it’s much easier to tolerate unacceptable behavior than to deal with parents.
There are many parents who truly believe their child can do no wrong. It’s impossible to deal with people like this. Yet, every school has more than its fair share of overly protective parents.
Kids with overly protective parents are the worst type to deal with. These kids know how to take advantage of the situation.
These spoiled kids are the ones you see continually operating in the gray area between disrespect and obnoxiousness. Smart remarks flow from their mouths without fear of confrontation because they know mom and dad will support them if they are ever challenged.
To the casual observer, the teacher has no discipline. In reality, teachers are merely trying to survive.
The breakdown in discipline within a school district usually begins with the school board. Boards are responsible for adopting policies and rules they think are needed to operate the schools in a safe, orderly fashion.
However, when parents challenge a school rule at an open board meeting, it takes a strong board not to cave in.
Because of the political nature of school boards, it’s not uncommon for one-time exceptions to become standard procedure. Low morale as a result of discipline problems can usually be traced back to a wishy-washy school board.
Administrators and teachers can be no more effective than the strength the school board gives them. Teachers and administrators cannot enforce rules and regulations the board will not consistently support.
People who gripe about poor discipline will always gripe about poor discipline. The critics of poor discipline will also be critics of unfair discipline when standards are enforced.
It amazes me when I see people paying attention to those who complain about everything. Critics of school discipline rarely do anything constructive to improve a situation except offer lip service.
People don’t hear about the good behavior of the 90% of students who are well mannered and respect the rights and property of others. We operate in a negative society and the public has no interest in paying money to read about or listen to the good things kids do. Negative media coverage means it will appear schools have no discipline.
When discipline is a major concern in a community, it’s also a major concern with the staff. It seems odd that parents, teachers and everyone else wants good discipline, but no one seems to think it exists.
The biggest challenge facing educators, especially secondary teachers and administrators, is how to cope with disruptive students while trying to maintain a positive attitude.
It’s not fair to society to remove ill-mannered children from school, and it’s not fair to children to be stuck with irresponsible parents. It’s also not fair how parents can throw their hands up when they start to lose control of a child and hope that some person or agency steps in to save the child.
There will never be good discipline until parents, teachers, administrators and school board members stop blaming one another and start working together.