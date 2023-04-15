The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education recently granted initial accreditation to Parkview Health’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Graduate Medical Education program, which is set to begin in July 2024.
Only the third in the state, the new program allows for 20 residents, five per year, and will serve as a much-needed infusion of women’s health physicians in northeast Indiana.
But perhaps the greater impact is the one the program will have right here in Fort Wayne in the neighborhoods Parkview Hospital Randallia serves, particularly on the infant and maternal mortality rates to which our community pays close attention. Establishing an OB-GYN residency such as Parkview’s can help care for women and children where they need it most.
According to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, this neighborhood has a varied demographic mix. About 32% to 43% are Black, 35% to 39% Caucasian, 10% to 24% Hispanic and 2% to 20% Asian. Between 2% and 10% make up the “other” category.
This area is highly diverse in terms of race and ethnicity, especially considering the overall Allen County makeup is 72% Caucasian.
Although downtown Fort Wayne is undergoing something of a renaissance, there are areas around the Randallia neighborhood that are overrepresented by families living below the poverty level (24% to 57%). A surprising number of folks have less than a high school education (between 15% and 34%).
Many have chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure (39% to 42%), diabetes (15% to 18%) and smoking (24% to 30%).
You may think these figures are insignificant, but the truth is that social determinants of health (the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live and age) are alive and real. And they affect health outcomes.
A lot has been written about how poverty, race or ethnic group, undereducation, unemployment, poor housing, and biased economic and social policies can have as much of an effect on health as genetics, diet and exercise.
These determinants oftentimes play a factor in delayed diagnosis and treatment of disease and lead to the unnecessary use of emergency rooms for medical conditions that are better managed by a primary care physician or an OB-GYN, especially during child-rearing years.
Nationwide, maternal deaths in pregnant, non-Hispanic, Black women are three times that of Caucasian women. The pandemic worsened the statistics, such that Black women older than 30 are four times more at risk of experiencing maternal death. For Black women with a college degree, the maternal mortality rate increases to five times as likely, perhaps as a result of delaying childbearing until later in life.
An Allen County study showed that nearly half of Black women had not seen an OB-GYN in the year prior to pregnancy, and a third had not seen a primary care physician.
Key factors in maternal death include substance use disorder, mental health issues and complications related to unrecognized chronic disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Key contributors to infant death include preterm births and sleep incidents.
Injecting fresh and energetic caregivers into this community can increase access to care, close to home, where travel is minimal for patients.
We agree with the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board that the residents we train (and the physicians and midwives who train them) are likely to end up practicing right here in Fort Wayne.
I was surprised to find that in the areas surrounding Randallia, 19% to 25% of residents lack health insurance, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And when they do have it, it may be difficult to find a provider who will accept select carriers.
As our region’s safety net provider, Parkview cares for all, regardless of ability to pay, and the resident clinic will operate in much the same way. We have social workers and financial experts exploring ways to help secure coverage for those who need it, match patients with complex insurance to an appropriate physician, and provide free or reduced-cost care to those who are uninsured or underinsured.
Will Parkview’s OB-GYN residency solve everything? Perhaps not.
But we’re making significant strides to create greater access to care for those who need it – especially moms and babies – right in our backyard.