Walking the dog in the pre-dawn light recently, I asked myself what Becky meant when she said she got out of bed in the middle of the night and went downstairs to the thermostat to lower the air conditioning.
What does that mean? Does “lower” mean it was not cool enough or that it was too cool in the house? Would “raising” the air conditioning be setting it higher? I should not be expected to understand the difference when she said it or later, as I tried to accept being awake so early.
Beneath a sleepy sky and beside a sniffing dog, I began thinking about computer passwords.
I have forgotten more passwords than any other person. I doubt if Becky ever changes hers. I suspect it is “thermostat.” Out of necessity, I have created a perfect system for remembering my password of the moment.
To assist me, I am placing two lists, one of clues and one of passwords, next to the computer. One of those clues will get me to my current password. My system requires time because both lists are lengthy. I must correctly match the clue and the current password.
Let me give you an example. If the clue is “Ice Cream,” the password is “Where?”
I might provide passwords that could go with multiple clues. For example, the clues could be “Ice Cream” or “Glacier.” In either case, the password could be “Melt” or “Where?”.
If the clue is “Tropocollagen,” the password is “Dictionary.” If the clue is “Secret,” the password is “Password.”
If the clue is “Tired Donkey,” the password is “Assets.”
If the clue is “Tissue,” the abbreviated password is “Achoo.” The full password is “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” The abbreviation might fool spies. And yes, many of my passwords contain multiple words.
My favorites are clues and passwords based on songs. If the clue is “Tom Waits & Crystal Gayle,” the password is “Take Me Home.” However, if the clue is “Tom T. Hall,” the password is “Homecoming.” I could include a fake password such as “Homeward Bound” (by Simon & Garfunkel) to throw off a spy.
If the clue is “Against the Wind,” the password is “Bob Seger.” If the clue is “Four Strong Winds,” the password is “Brothers Four.” A spy might enter “The Chad Mitchell Trio” as the password. Wrong!
If the clue is “I Still Miss Someone,” the password is “Johnny Cash.” If the clue is “You Were Always On My Mind,” the password is “Willie Nelson.”
If the clue is “Hallelujah,” the password is “k.d. lang.” If the clue is “Paper In Fire,” the password is “John Mellencamp,” though some spies might think it is “Alicia Keys” because of “Girl On Fire.”
If the clue is “Turtle On Its Back In The Road,” the password is “John Steinbeck.” That is not a song, but a truck driver should write a song about a turtle on its back in the middle of the road.
If the clue is “I am … I said,” the password is “Neil Diamond.” If the clue is “Where Have All the Average People Gone,” the password is “Roger Miller.”
If the clue is “The Night Rider’s Lament,” the joint passwords are “Nanci Griffith & Don Edwards.” If the clue is “All Night Long,” the password is “Lionel Richie.”
If the clue is “Holy Mother,” the joint passwords are “Eric Clapton & Luciano Pavarotti.” If the clue is “Living in the PromiseLand,” the password is “Willie Nelson.” If the clue is “Sunshine,” the passwords are “Davinna & The Vagabonds.”
If the clue is “Without You,” the password is “Harry Nilsson.” If the clue is “Together Again,” the password is “Ray Charles.” If the clue is “Dance Me To The End of Love,” the password is “Leonard Cohen.”
If the clue is Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman,” the password should be cooking my dinner instead of trying to read over my shoulder.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.