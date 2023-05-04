Nurses knew Dr. Tyler Johnson’s election to the Senate would be devastating for Indiana’s patients, but did voters know? Johnson proved to be self-promoting at the expense of patients’ health.
For years, Johnson has publicly diminished nursing’s contribution to health care. His personal social media page highlights an exorbitant number of degrading posts about nurses, which he hid when announcing his campaign.
Johnson has sought to limit access to care by adding regulatory barriers for patients receiving care from non-physician providers. He led the Indiana Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians and, under his leadership, it became a founding member of the Indiana Physician Coalition, funded by the American Medical Association to prevent modernization of professional licensure regulations for non-physician providers.
Their #scopecreep campaign works to establish physicians as the only profession qualified to lead patient care, eliminating patient choice and creating a false sense of mistrust in the quality of care provided by other health care professionals when no valid research supports this claim.
Organized medicine has fought to monopolize the market by excluding varied health care providers, including doctors of osteopathy (ironically, the degree Johnson holds). This limits access to care and drives up physician wages.
Johnson appeared to be the voice of the Indiana State Medical Association in the 2023 legislature, passing legislation consistent with the long history of physician-focused health care rather than patient-centered.
Senate Bill 213 and House Bill 1330 would have removed outdated red tape on advanced practice registered nurses. Johnson opposed this bill. Even Gov. Eric Holcomb waived these barriers during the pandemic.
Holcomb’s Public Health Commission recommended evidence-based ways to improve Indiana’s public health. This included utilizing advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants as local health officers since many rural counties do not have a physician who can serve in this role.
In an amendment to SB 4, Johnson stripped advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants from the public health bill to ensure physicians maintain control.
In HB 1568 Johnson argued that patients shouldn’t have increased access to qualified local pharmacists for basic women’s health services,. Instead, he focused his efforts on SB 275 to expand the list of physician-only “-ologist” titles from 40 to 47, such as electrophysiologist. How does this benefit Hoosiers whose state ranks in the bottom of almost every health indicator?
While Johnson may not recognize it, a patient-centered health care system uses the diverse education, training and skills of varied disciplines to best meet the individualized needs of patients.
Utilizing all providers at the top of their license and certification is necessary to improve patients’ health. Legislation should not be driven by a self-imposed hierarchy of health care professionals, where physicians control the health market.
Efforts to ensure patients do not have direct access to high-quality care provided by nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists and more is unacceptable for patients across this state.
Caitlin Krouse is a family nurse practitioner and professor of graduate nursing studies at the University of Saint Francis.