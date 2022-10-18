Early in December 1976, the Peace Corps offered me two jobs, both in Honduras. I could choose to coach youth basketball or baseball.
My first choice was basketball, but baseball was fine also.
On Feb. 3, 1977, my life-changing experience with the Peace Corps began in Miami, getting to know the other 17 volunteers in my group. Three days later we arrived in the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, for 10 weeks of intense language and cross-cultural training.
Language classes were very important, as we had to speak Spanish at a certain level to be qualified to work. I had never taken a Spanish class and didn’t even know how to say hello or goodbye, so I started at the bottom level, “0.”
The Honduran president, Juan Alberto Melgar Castro, had specifically requested the sports programs, and he invited us to the presidential palace to meet him early in our training. Unfortunately, my Spanish was not good enough to ask for a photograph with him, but I did take his picture with my Honduran and Peace Corps bosses.
Two people in our group were assigned to start youth baseball programs, one in San Pedro Sula and the other in Choluteca. The San Pedro Sula area had more Peace Corps volunteers, compared to only one in Choluteca, so both of us requested San Pedro Sula.
Our boss said he would flip a coin and the loser would go to Choluteca. I lost the coin flip but definitely hit a home run because Choluteca was where I met my future wife, Amalia.
My job was to work with area grade schools and the city government. The mayor, Ricardo Oliva, set up a meeting with teachers from the six grade schools that would begin the program. Each school was to send a teacher and 18 students twice a week for two hours to the only local softball/baseball diamond in the city.
Amalia was one of the teachers, and her school was the only one to send both boys and girls.
The baseball program began with nine fielder gloves, one set of catcher’s equipment, a dozen baseballs, four batter’s helmets and four bats that all the teams shared.
After three months we started a second session with six more schools, and I began teaching a coaching class at the local high school. During that time we received a shipment of used baseball equipment collected by a group of Fort Wayne coaches, including my dad, Roy Kline, and a future co-worker, Harlan Frick.
Twenty-seven years later, while I was visiting Choluteca, a man introduced himself and reminded me he was in the high school coaching class when the shipment of supplies came. He said he was still coaching and asked whether we could try to do that again.
With the help of East Allen County Schools, where I was working, baseball coaches Dave Bishoff, Gary Rogers, Dean Lehrman and the Indiana Baseball Coaches Association, Pak Mail, the Rotary Club of Choluteca, a Honduran truck company and others, we have sent several loads of youth baseball equipment for many years to Choluteca and San Marcos de Colon.
When President John F. Kennedy introduced the idea of a Peace Corps in 1960, he said it would help promote a better understanding of Americans by peoples of the world and a better understanding of other peoples by Americans.
During our 37 years of marriage, Amalia and I have spent many summers in Choluteca and other parts of Honduras. We visit our former students, teachers, principals, the former mayor and their families. It is always a great pleasure to see the personal success of these former student athletes, many of whom came from very poor homes.
Of course, we visit the baseball diamond and some of the schools. In February 2020 our former students and players arranged a meeting to discuss the current sports programs they are working with and their continual desire to help the youth of today. It is gratifying to see our work in the 1970s continue to flourish today.
The Peace Corps community is thankful Congress continues to reauthorize this program that fosters grassroots diplomacy between countries. The House approved the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act in a bipartisan vote in September, and the Senate will vote soon.
The amount of money invested in this program is quite small compared to the payoff in international peace and friendship over the past 62 years.
Jeff Kline of Huntertown is a retired East Allen County Schools administrator.