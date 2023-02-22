“You can’t handle the truth!” That’s the famous line spoken by Jack Nicholson as Col. Nathan Jessup in 1992’s “A Few Good Men.” That was a make-believe story of a governmental coverup, and long before the line became so true for a big chunk of Americans.
In fact, Fox News, the most-watched cable “news” network, believes telling the truth is too big a risk to their bottom line. That became clear last week through discovery in the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox.
Internal communications show that the channel’s biggest personalities and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, knew the “big lie” about election fraud in 2020 was not true. But within a week of the election the channel also knew its viewers didn’t want to hear the truth and has since spent more than two years energetically perpetuating that lie.
Mike Pence knows the voters he needs are the same people Fox News fears.
When the former governor became vice president, he was far from wealthy. In June 2021, he purchased a $1.93 million home in Carmel. He also signed a book deal reportedly worth between $3 million and $4 million. Being VP has blessed Pence with a profitable platform, albeit, one with a rather troubling need.
Pence’s book-buying customers apparently need to be lied to. And in grand fashion. At least that’s what Pence appears to think.
Why else would he fight so hard to avoid appearing before Jack Smith, the Department of Justice special counsel assigned to investigate the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? For someone who has been hailed by many for so boldly doing the right thing that fateful day, one would think Pence would want to tell his heroic story every chance he gets.
But he doesn’t. He really doesn’t.
If we all already know his story, there’s no reason not to hear it again. The novel argument he is making to be exempt from complying with the subpoena is an irrelevant one, just like the last one was.
When the Jan. 6 Committee sought Pence’s testimony, the argument was that he was exempt due to the separation of powers provisions of the Constitution. He was part of the executive branch, and the committee was in the legislative branch. Now that the executive branch, through the DOJ, has issued the subpoena, Pence is arguing he was a member of the legislature at the time.
Don’t be fooled by Pence’s earnestness that it’s a deep, moral commitment to our governing document driving his elusiveness. It’s all about the fear that the segment of Americans he is trying to persuade to vote for him won’t approve of him cooperating.
It feels like a long-form version of Pence’s infamous interview with George Stephanopoulos during the national debacle of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015. The question was simple: Did the original version of RFRA discriminate or not? The obvious and correct answer was “yes.”
Pence didn’t claim any privilege, but he knew the truth was awful, so he never gave it.
Today’s Republican Party would love Nicholson’s version of Col. Jessup. A real tough guy who always understood what the right thing was. It was whatever he said it was, and therefore, “the truth.”
It makes for a wildly entertaining movie. Of course, it’s important to note that in “A Few Good Men,” Jessup goes to jail.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.