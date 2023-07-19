On Nov. 30, 1996, Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State, 17-0, in one of the oldest football rivalry games in America. It was a home game for Ole Miss, in Oxford. The chancellor of Ole Miss, Robert Khayat, went to visit the team’s coaching staff to offer some encouragement.
Khayat writes in his book, “Education of a Lifetime,” about the head coach offering that the team “can’t recruit against the Confederate flag.” The coach was taking issue with the student body’s waving the Confederate flag in the stands. The racist stigma was making it difficult to attract top talent.
That coach? Tommy Tuberville – the same man who is now novice senator from Alabama.
Why would I share that story? Hang with me.
On Friday, House Republicans passed their version of the National Defense Authorization Act. In the historically bipartisan package, the GOP added several untenable, culture war items. One creates a ban on the new Department of Defense policy to provide travel to military women to receive reproductive health care in states where it is still legal.
This led Tuberville to exercise his authority, by Senate rule, to block all upper-level military promotions until the department reverses the policy. More than 270 unfilled promotions have piled up. By the end of the year, that number is expected to be more than 600.
The House version of the defense act was also amended to prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion training in the military, an organization that features 37% Black and brown people. That amendment was proposed by Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican candidate for Indiana’s open Senate seat next year.
Banks is proud of this. He doesn’t want military personnel to spend a moment learning how to understand and communicate with one another better. He apparently thinks this intolerant gesture is attractive.
It’s akin to Tuberville’s recent PR problems where he has struggled to understand that “white nationalists” are, by definition, racists. The former coach, who 27 years ago knew the Confederate flag made Ole Miss unattractive, now doesn’t know a racist when he sees one.
Banks is dancing to that same tune.
Tuberville’s military blockade has made him a celebrity. He gets interviewed far more than he otherwise would.
Sadly, the coverage has highlighted him as someone who defends culture war wish list policies more than national defense and as someone who cares more about racists than minimizing racism.
Banks and his colleagues in the House are doing the same thing.
Margaret Thatcher once said, “It used to be about trying to do something. Now it’s about trying to be someone.”
Tuberville and Banks are both just trying to be someone.
Neither of these men are pursuing political success to make governing better in America. Both of them value the entertainment opportunities of their platforms more than actually “doing something.”
Hoosiers shouldn’t make the mistake of looking down their noses at Tommy Tuberville. That might block our view of Jim Banks.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.