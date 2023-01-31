I joined the French horn section of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in January 2018.
I was just out of school with two degrees in my instrument, and the idea of a full-time orchestra job with benefits was appealing. The salary of a Philharmonic musician was extremely modest then, but as a young, single person who found a 500-square-foot studio apartment, I made it work.
I was excited to be performing multiple times a week, both on stage at the Embassy and at schools and nursing homes with the Philharmonic’s brass quintet, putting to good use the skills I had developed for close to 20 years. As someone who hadn’t heard the Fort Wayne Philharmonic perform prior to auditioning, I was extremely surprised just how good the orchestra sounded.
I made many valuable friendships with my colleagues there.
The pandemic hit the performing arts industry as hard as any. But as the initial shock started to settle, I saw orchestras around the country show great creativity in moving forward – the creativity you might expect from an arts organization.
Orchestras’ online presence grew exponentially, small ensembles with proper social distancing eventually started performing, and those orchestras kept their musicians engaged and spreading music however possible.
It was then extremely disappointing to see that while these other organizations saw the pandemic as an opportunity to innovate, Fort Wayne Philharmonic management saw it as an opportunity to slash.
Temporary concessions were being made by musicians in neighboring orchestras, but these terms were just that – temporary – with an intention to return to business as usual as soon as possible. Fort Wayne Philharmonic management refused anything less than permanent reductions, initially attempting to cut both salaries and individual musicians’ positions.
This made their intention clear: to push the Philharmonic into what is known as a “pickup orchestra.” Rather than having a core of musicians, orchestras of this nature hire out every show, piecing together performances from whatever available musicians they can find.
The benefit is the ease and flexibility it puts on managing the orchestra. With musician salaries and benefits out of the picture, concerts can be put on more infrequently and money can be saved for whatever else those managing the organization wish. Making changes to how the organization is structured becomes much easier.
The downside is that it simply isn’t possible to achieve the same level of artistic excellence as an orchestra with full-time musicians.
Those managing the Fort Wayne Philharmonic aren’t naive to this fact. They either don’t think the audience will notice, or they don’t care whether they do.
Seeing the writing on the wall, I chose to leave in 2021. What was once a barely livable wage was turning into a completely unlivable one, and those in charge revealed their values to be drastically different than mine.
I consider myself lucky in this regard. Having not spent enough time in Fort Wayne to have strong roots there, leaving was much easier for me than most of my colleagues, many of whom had given decades to this orchestra and the city. To see these wonderful musicians and people be reduced to simply costs to be minimized was, frankly, infuriating.
While I wished for a more harmonious future for the Philharmonic, I was certainly not hopeful given the obvious objective of those who manage it. A year and a half later, I’m very disappointed to have been proven right.
The role of a nonprofit organization is to serve a specific and worthy mission while staying true to a set of values related to that mission. It is the role of the board of that organization to act as its compass, keeping the ship pointing true to those values. The Philharmonic’s values, as listed on their website, include “artistic integrity,” “transparency,” “shared accountability” and a “celebration of excellence in classical music,” among others.
Does the board of directors honestly feel the Philharmonic is currently aligned with these values?
Is an organization that so quickly looks to cut the compensation of its workers while keeping its own inflated executive salaries “competitive” (their own words) an organization that values “shared accountability”?
Can the Philharmonic purchase and push a reduced version of “The Nutcracker” (losing money in the process), then claim they value “artistic and organizational integrity”?
I don’t think that an institution that concludes its most successful fundraising campaign ever on top of its exceptionally large endowment, then claims it can’t afford to pay its workers a living wage, is one that values “transparency.”
And if the Philharmonic is successful in its efforts to reduce itself to a “pickup orchestra,” how can it claim the value of a “celebration of excellence in classical music”?
This nonprofit has lost its principles, and that is a direct failure of the board and management, not the musicians.
It is very possible there are members of the board who don’t agree with the current direction. The organization has been off course for some time now, and to stand up against precedent takes courage. I argue this courage is part of the responsibility of being in such a position: not to simply go along and obey the loudest voices, but to make an informed, individual decision, recognizing that decision has very real consequences for people within and outside the company.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has created a reputation as being “one of those orchestras” – one the orchestral world sees as mismanaged, unjust and misaligned.
The board has the opportunity to start turning this reputation around, and I beg them to do it.
If, however, it truly is the board’s vision to see the Fort Wayne Philharmonic reduced to a funnel for executive salaries that occasionally puts on mediocre concerts, then I suppose that is its fate.
The musicians will suffer. The community that enjoys the Philharmonic will suffer. The art form will suffer. Philharmonic management will be just fine.
Alex Laskey now lives in Norfolk, Virginia.