I will never forget the first time I saw pickleball played.
I was visiting a friend who has a place in The Villages in Florida. If you have never been there, it is a series of beautiful communities inhabited mostly by seniors, and there are many varieties of entertainment offered there, from shopping to dancing to golfing to pickleball.
According to Google, “Pickleball was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game on Bainbridge Island, Washington.” In my opinion and definition, pickleball is a version of tennis which is perfect for seniors who are no longer as adept as they were in their youth.
The racket (paddle) is shorter than a tennis racket, and the hitting surface is larger. The ball is plastic with holes, the net is 36 inches high and the court is smaller. Perfect for older folks to dash about.
Someone described it as a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. This fun game is now sweeping the United States, and I’m wondering how long it will be before national leagues are formed and weekly games dominate television along with football.
Happily, I received such a fun response to my piece about naming professional football teams after fruits and vegetables so they would no longer offend anyone that my mind began considering possible names for professional pickleball teams. I spent about five minutes in the pickle aisle at the grocery store, and several shoppers stopped and stared at me as I smiled and wrote notes.
The first name for a team that popped into my head was the Dynamic Dills from either Denver or Detroit. It would be great when they played the Boston Bread and Butters. The announcer could have all sorts of fun.
“And now we see that the Bread and Butters are trailing by 10 points. They are really in a pickle!”
Then, when the Portland Pickle Spears took on the Kansas City Koshers, the announcer could play with, “The Spears are making relish out of the Koshers! What a sour dish that will be! Their coach had threatened to make the Koshers feel like they’ve been spread on a wiener.”
A team from California could be the San Francisco Sweet Pickles, and seniors would vie to be on that team, feeling it’s much better to be sweet than sour. A team from Georgia could be aptly named the Gherkins, and their motto could be, “Don’t gherk with us!”
The Okra Pickles from Oklahoma could be sponsored by Oprah Winfrey, and she could open each game singing, “Okra-homa, where pickleball comes sweeping down the plain. Where the team is sweet, and the waving wheat, will wash your pickles down the drain!”
When the Okra Pickles play the Sacramento Sandwich Dills, the announcer will concentrate on the Okras squashing the Sandwich Dills between a piece of bread and their paddles.
Sorry if this is sexist, but an all-male team could call themselves the Dingo Dills, and their motto could be, “We’re a bunch of wild dogs!”
A women’s team could be the Delicious Dills, and they could wear skimpy outfits. But I think the best idea of all might be for a team to get a bar and grill to sponsor them and call themselves the Drunken Dills. When they played a game, they could begin by staggering about, playfully hitting the ball, maybe swinging the racket between their legs and letting their opponent gain a large lead. Then, when the coach deemed the time right, they would take their opponent by surprise and play a ferocious, terrific game. Hmmmm ... not so drunk after all. Imagine what an audience they would attract!
I just might send my ideas to Vlasic or Sechler’s. They could produce a new product: Pickleball Pickles. Maybe I could get a share of their profit. Gosh, I’m not in such a pickle after all!
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.