Despite efforts to the contrary, the sad fact is that we Americans have allowed a well-organized, well-funded, vocal subset to create a monster with an appetite for monstrous gun violence.
A figurative monster that has forever changed the face and perception of our constitutionally driven country that now hemorrhages young to old lives daily as the creature carelessly goes about its business – a deadly serious business – of manufacturing, promoting and selling more and more guns – including weapons of war – to increasingly scared citizens who are holding on to the false hope of guaranteeing their own safety and security.
When asked recently for his reaction to the Jacksonville, Florida, killing of three Black people by a young, white, self-described racist, former Vice President Mike Pence on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” offered this: “… That wasn’t a criminal act; that was an act of evil. Our prayers are with the families, lost loved ones and those that are injured. Karen and I prayed this morning for them. … We believe in prayer at our house. …
“But, look, this issue of mass shooting is one that I think we need leadership in this country afresh. … There’s a series of steps that we can take. Providing law enforcement with the support that they need, ending this long experiment of defunding the police by the American left, … federal funding to provide armed guards at all of our public and private schools, … commitment to institutional health care. …
“But at the end of the day, I also believe that justice delayed is justice denied, and I’m calling for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone engaged in a mass shooting. … We got to send a message to anyone who has evil in their hearts that there is no chance they’re going to spend the rest of their lives behind bars. … They’re gonna meet their fate in months, not years … an expedited, due process, federal death penalty … is an idea whose time has come.”
But Pence readily overlooks all the solid gun violence prevention ideas that have existed for years – ideas that in his mind apparently have not come and, if he has anything to do with it, never will.
Sensible ideas such as universal background checks, implementing child access and safe storage laws, maintaining accurate and extensive records of gun sales, more oversight of gun dealers, passing strong interstate and online gun sales laws, laws prohibiting bump stock and other conversion devices, strong gun silencer laws, prohibition of assault weapons with high-capacity magazines, repeal of concealed-carry and open-carry gun laws, elimination of stand-your-ground laws, severely restricting guns in schools, strong regulation of gun shows, strong laws against untraceable ghost guns, development of smart guns, laws dealing with trafficking and straw purchases, elimination of gun industry immunity and more.
Morning prayer with his wife, Karen, did not put Pence in a state of grace when it came to taking a political swipe on national TV at the so-called American left nor offering an expedited federal death penalty that smacks of an eye for an eye.
Rather than establishing leadership afresh, Pence offers Americans a series of gun violence prevention steps as stale as week-old bread.
All the while, the monster of gun violence is growing with all-too-effective advertising such as: “A gun in the hand is better than a cop on the phone,” “JR-15: Get ’em one like yours – smaller, safer, lighter,” “We build ARs for Santa,” “Consider your man card reissued,” “Use what they use (AR-15),” “Forces of opposition, bow down,” “You are single-handedly outnumbered” and “Faster than 911.”
And the monster’s toll is deadlier than ever with more than 40,000 gun deaths annually and climbing. Americans now kill each other with guns more than 25 times the rate of other high-income countries.
Thus far in 2023, Americans have suffered substantially more mass shootings than days in the year, and yet 99% of all gun deaths are not related to mass shootings.
Further, at the time of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, which killed 20 6- and 7-year-old children and six adult staff members – when America was not yet numb to mass shootings – this country had more than 330 million firearms in civilian hands. Enough for every man, woman and child living.
Today, that number has skyrocketed to more than 430 million in just over 10 years, and there is every reason to think the loosening of firearm laws across this country will only further increase the proliferation of guns at an expeditious rate.
Even so, apparent apathy and the daily demands of living appear to still take precedence over the ongoing carnage of gun violence in America.
Sadly, across the socioeconomic ladder, too many Americans have not yet reached the mass consensus necessary to actively right the wrong of out-of-control gun violence.
Their activism remains absent at the ballot box and in the streets.
Whether Americans are above the fray of gun violence, insulated from the fray or stuck in the fray, the result is the same. Gun violence has become a bigger and bigger monster while far too many Americans have simply stood by and watched.
Praying and lamenting the monster’s monstrous gun violence may offer momentary solace, but it is no substitute for righteous, collective action.
And so, as gun violence has become normalized under the reckless misinterpretation of the Second Amendment, a message to all those who have aligned themselves in one way or another with the profiteers who created this monster is in order.
An echo from a 20th century turning point in our history still resonates today and hits at the heart of what is lacking in our national conversation around guns: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”