Recently I logged into my computer and on the screen was a beautiful photo of an autumn scene. There were hillsides of colorful trees, their leaves red, yellow and orange.
In the foreground of this beautiful view were four brightly painted Adirondack chairs. A few years ago I had fallen asleep in one of those very chairs.
My Rip Van Winkle imitation occurred on an all-guy golfing trip to northern Michigan. Four of us had played golf earlier that day.
After golf we enjoyed beverages while sitting in those four Adirondack chairs. Unjustifiably satisfied with ourselves, we reviewed our entire day. We agreed we had been pleased that morning when the young athletic folks in the swimming pool cheered the four of us as we got into the pool.
Plastic drinking glasses on the edge of the pool suggested our perceived popularity with the young folks had more to do with their alcohol than our smiling faces. Also likely was that the young folks liked seeing four overweight guys get in the pool and raise the water level.
Much later, while seated in one of those Adirondack chairs, I fell asleep. What my buddies did I am not certain. When I awoke they were gone.
Wherever they were, I was reasonably certain they were having a few laughs at my expense. With night approaching I wandered back to our host’s condominium.
I concede I often attempt to be funny. Apparently my entry to the condo was one of my better performances. However, they were not laughing with me. They were getting another round of laughs at my Adirondack chair hibernation.
Yes, they were that desperate for entertainment. I understand their need. Looking for a lost golf ball gets old after 18 holes.
Why do we look, especially in autumn, when leaves are on the ground, sometimes in piles off the fairways where it is assumed no competent golfer would be searching? We search because losing a golf ball will require us to take a lost ball penalty.
Why the concern over a stroke penalty? Those guys were my friends and there is no one I would rather beat at golf than one of my friends.
If I am playing with a stranger with whom I was paired by the “starter” in the pro shop, and if that stranger beats me, he will not go home to a wife who asks, “Did you beat Frank?”
A friend, however, will tell his spouse that he beat me and she knows who I am. The next time I see her, the look in her eyes will tell me what she is thinking.
She will be thinking: “I know my husband is a duffer. He could not beat anyone with an ounce of golfing talent. If he beat you, Frank, well, I pity your wife for your whining when you walked into the house after your humiliation.”
It is difficult to bear such opinions with dignity. If I had dignity would I step on a golf course wearing pink shorts, black socks and a hat only an alpine ski guide should wear? How a man dresses is overrated. I would much rather have Becky respect my golfing skills.
She might respect me as a golfer if I did not return from golf looking like the world has ended. How could I, she wonders, walk out of the door full of anticipation but return not wanting to discuss what happened?
One time up north with my friends, I took a mighty swing at a golf ball and the ball flew vertically in front of me, like it was on an elevator, went over me and landed behind me. Yes, it landed behind me. True story. If laughter is healthy and contributes to a long life, well, my three buddies will easily live to be 100.
As I have aged, my few golf skills have become fewer. Only rarely do I play decently, such as when I am dreaming while seated in an Adirondack chair.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.