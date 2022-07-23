We were sitting around discussing politics. It was going reasonably well even though there were different opinions about issues and candidates.
Then there was a knock at the door. It was a pollster. In all my years of seeing the results of polls, I had never been asked my opinion about anything. What could I say? My wife usually tells me what I think.
I was annoyed when our dog joined me at the door and squeezed between me and the attractive, young pollster. Yes, the pollster was a female. Why else would I leave the television when Rory McIlroy was in contention in “The Open,” known by many of us Yankees as the British Open?
The pollster first asked whether English is my native language. Our dog immediately interrupted and said that he, a poodle, could speak English, German and French.
Though annoyed by my dog’s interruption, I was hoping the pollster would think it takes a pretty cool guy to own a talking dog.
The pollster asked next whether all household residents are registered voters. The dog said, “Look at me! Of course I am registered. Look at this metal tag on my collar.”
Then the pollster asked whether we are Republicans or Democrats. The dog immediately was irritated. He said, “No, I am neutered. Or, as you humans call it … neutral.”
The pollster said to the dog, “Sir, many people … and dogs … say they are neutral but I find that difficult to believe. You must lean one way or another.”
“Miss or Mrs. whatever your name is, I do not mean to be disrespectful but walk with me to a tree or fire hydrant. I will demonstrate that I can raise one leg and maintain my balance without leaning one way or the other.”
The pollster then said, “Not to put words in your mouth, but I think you are saying you are independent.”
“How can I be independent?” asked the dog. “My owners have a fence around the yard.”
Fed up, the pollster asked whether I could have the dog confined to another room. My wife heard that question and replied she would lock the dog in one room and me in another.
After incarcerating the dog and me as threatened, my wife returned to speak with the pollster. First, my wife said, “I believe you want to know if English is my native language. I suppose it is. I grew up in southern Indiana, within spitting distance of the Ohio River, and we get as close as we can to correct grammar and pronunciation.”
Next, my wife responded to the question about being registered to vote. “I am registered,” she said, “but friends tell me I made a mistake. I only registered one time. Apparently I can register under both my maiden name and my married name. That way I can vote twice.
“Not only that,” my wife said, “my husband is always telling me that I am absent minded. I guess I can get an absentee ballot.”
“Some of your understandings are incorrect,” said the pollster, “but let us move on to the important issues in our state and nation. What concerns do you have?”
“Well, one concern I have is that you allow dogs to vote.
“Another concern is that our dog can predict the outcome of elections without the expense of having people like you conduct surveys.”
“Oh, really,” replied the pollster. “And how does he do that?”
“I’ll let him answer that. Fido, get back in here.”
After the pollster asked Fido whether he can predict outcomes, Fido said, “Oh, sure. It is easy. For example, I predicted the outcome of the recent Open Championship at St. Andrews.
“I looked at the names of the golfers. One was named Smith. I knew some experts were predicting McIlroy would win. I figured that if all the people named Smith pulled for Cameron Smith they would outnumber the people named McIlroy rooting for Rory.
“I learned that the more common a name, the more likely it is that people will choose that name when multiple people, or dogs, are competing or attending. When I go to the vet and several dogs are there to get a vaccination, they always call ‘Fido’ first.
“Short and familiar names are the best,” said the dog. “Even initials or short nicknames work. Look at the election success of Presidents FDR, Ike and JFK.
“It is all about name recognition. If the candidates for U.S. president in the next election are named Jones and Abernathy, put your money on Jones to win … unless there is a third candidate named Fido. Fido will win in a landslide.”
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.