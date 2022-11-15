There was a COVID-19 baby bump. That is, there was a bump in births in the U.S. almost certainly related to the beginning of the pandemic.
That was the conclusion by a group of university economists who also work at the National Bureau of Economic Research. The results require a bit of explaining to understand the details, but the overall story is, I think, a happy one.
Before those details, however, it is worth considering why anyone should care.
Fertility is important because it is the most important, life-altering choice a person or couple makes. It gives us a glimpse of how stable people feel in their lives.
It has been known for decades, for example, that people tend to delay having children when they are unemployed or during a recession. Because of those earlier findings, it was widely predicted at the beginning of the pandemic that birth rates would fall.
What truly happened comes in two steps. The first was that birth rates did, in fact, fall. For the U.S., the pandemic basically started in March 2020. Birth rates fell by about 2% for the rest of that year.
However, there is that pesky nine-month delay between conception and birth. A birth rate decrease during 2020 could not be caused by people choosing to delay pregnancy. In March of 2020, they would have already been pregnant.
The economists found the answer to this puzzle. The decrease in births was almost entirely among mothers who had been born outside the United States.
A side note on the data here. First, U.S. birth rates have a slow, consistent, long-term trend downward. They also have a seasonal trend. The economists went through a fairly careful process to separate those two trends from the results they presented.
Second, their data come from the National Center for Health Statistics and the California Department of Health. This data is somewhat limited, for example for privacy reasons, and in turn that limits what we can know about the causes for birth rate changes.
Back to that first step. That birth rate decrease was almost entirely contained among foreign-born mothers. No data is available on how long the mothers were residents before giving birth. Overall, births to foreign-born mothers comprise 23% of all U.S. births.
The decrease was almost immediately at the beginning of the pandemic. It was most dramatic among mothers born in China (a 60% decrease), but also present among mothers born in Latin America (17%). In total, these groups had 48,000 fewer births than expected. Among U.S.-born mothers, there was no statistically meaningful change.
The economists interpret this as being caused by immigration restrictions. That is, there were quickly enforced strong limitations to immigration early in the pandemic. The decrease probably represents births that were pushed to happen outside the U.S. instead of inside.
The more surprising, and happy, finding is that after the nine-month window, U.S. birth rates increased. Although the bump was widespread, it was especially pronounced in several groups: mothers having their first child, mothers younger than 25 and mothers with a college degree between the ages of 25 and 34.
In total, the increase among these groups amounted to 46,000 births.
Conceptions appear to have soared in May and June 2020. Think back to those times. Given the uncertainty I felt, it is amazing so many people were choosing to have a child.
Why this increase?
According to the economists, the pandemic was not like a typical recession. Unemployment did go up dramatically. But unlike a typical recession, the U.S. government provided unprecedented financial support for people. Between March 2020 and September 2021, the federal government spent $650 million on unemployment benefits. Despite the unemployment, the poverty rate decreased.
That is, birth rates went up because people felt supported. They felt safe enough to start the chaotic life of raising a child.
We should all take pride in that support.
As a community, we decided to support one another. That support made a meaningful, measurable difference. A time that was difficult for so many was also a time that people were choosing to have a child.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.