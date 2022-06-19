Those who favor legalizing marijuana often argue that doing so will create lucrative business opportunities for producers and sellers, and the cannabis industry will generate more tax revenue for supporting public programs such as highways and public parks. In other words, if we can all get high, we can all have better lives.
If only life were so simple.
While taxing the sales of marijuana will generate revenue, the net potential is probably considerably less than some would like to believe.
Charles Gascon, a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has studied this issue and concluded that “… increases in tax revenue from recreational sales likely overstate the fiscal impact or could be short-lived. Consumers are likely to spend a greater share of their income on marijuana and less on other taxable goods, such as alcohol.”
In other words, the new revenue generated by marijuana sales would be offset by reductions in tax revenue caused by a reduction in sales of other products.
Researchers at the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University found that states incur higher safety and public welfare expenditures and experience greater deficits after legalizing marijuana. They also found that states that legalized marijuana pay higher rates for borrowing money, suggesting bondholders perceive them as fiscally weaker than other states. And they found that liberalized marijuana laws did not lead to greater spending on highways, natural resources, or parks and recreation.
It is also important to recognize that there are many social and other costs associated with legalizing marijuana. These costs would eat up at least a portion of any tax revenue raised from cannabis sales.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, today’s marijuana has three times the concentration of THC compared to 25 years ago, and people who use it can and do become addicted. Research shows that 1 in 10 people who use marijuana will become addicted; if they start before the age of 18, the rate of addiction increases to 1 in 6.
It has been found that marijuana use can cause permanent IQ loss of as much as eight points when people start using it at a young age. Those points do not return, even if the person quits using marijuana.
Marijuana use also correlates with depression, anxiety, suicide planning and psychotic episodes. The research has not yet found a cause-and-effect relationship between use and mental illness, but it is irresponsible and imprudent to legalize marijuana unless it can be shown that it is not a causal variable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that using marijuana increases the probability of opioid misuse. And a number of studies have found that marijuana use affects performance and how well people do in life. People who use marijuana are more likely to have relationship problems, worse educational outcomes, lower career achievement and reduced life satisfaction.
To be our strongest as a nation, we must ensure that our public policy is based on facts, not on what some may want the facts to be.
All of these issues associated with legalizing marijuana are costly to individuals, families, communities and our country.
We must be honest with ourselves about the costs associated with legalizing marijuana, and we must make the decision that is in the best interests of our children and their future.
Burdening them with additional costs, social or financial, is not in their best interests.