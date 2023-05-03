In one of my physics classes on a test about electric circuits, I put the following item:
What, if anything, is wrong with the following student contention?
Batteries cannot be recharged because they are not ever charged in the first place.
This is a correct description of the physics of batteries, but many students (despite the fact that we had studied and discussed this issue several times) argued that the student’s contention was wrong because there are “rechargeable batteries.”
One aspect of what is happening in cases such as this is the conflation of everyday language and technical usage. So, when a student says: “Aw, come on, doc, you know what I mean,” should I assume/infer/decide that the student has the correct understanding?
Unfortunately, in the vast majority of cases, the student does not have the correct understanding; so giving them credit for a correct answer is definitely the wrong thing to do.
Students come to a physics class with a common-sense physics knowledge base that they have developed from their interactions with the physical world as they have grown.
Some of the common-sense ideas are physically appropriate, e.g., the idea that the faster a car is moving the more work will be needed to stop it.
However, there are many common-sense physics ideas that are not correct. For example, the very commonly accepted idea that “heavier objects fall faster.” The reality is that all objects fall at the same rate when acted on by the gravitational force of the earth. However, lighter objects are affected much more by air resistance, so their fall rate is less, not because they weigh less but because the net effect of the two forces acting on them results in a smaller acceleration.
Since we humans must use language to express our thoughts, what we say accurately reflects our thinking. Consequently, the common phrase: “I understand this, I just can’t put it in words.” is not legitimate.
It might be comforting, but it is not true.
But does it matter if someone uses the words improperly? In everyday contexts doing so is probably not critical because the people listening to us may well misinterpret what we say as the correct case since they probably also have the same misconception, or we have the chance to clarify what we actually mean by our statements if someone questions what we are saying.
In a technical context, the situation is much more problematic.
If someone tries to charge a battery, what might happen? How are they going to physically put a charge on the battery? Is this charge going to reside inside the battery or on the surface? How much charge are they going to put on the battery? If they actually manage to put a net charge on the battery, what will happen when someone goes to pick it up? If they manage to put the charge on the battery, will it now function as designed in an electric circuit? (No, it won’t; since a battery supplies energy to a circuit, not charges, re-energizing a battery requires reversing the chemical reaction on which the battery runs.)
When students have a common-sense idea about a physics concept and the technical term used to define the idea is also used colloquially in a different or vague manner, making sense of its technical meaning is more difficult.
Now the student must modify both his/her colloquial idea of the term and his/her common-sense idea of the concept. In a culture where careful and proper language is not valued, the learning challenge is further complicated.
I am concerned with the situation of contemporary students trying to make sense of the material they are supposed to learn. Based on the way they perform in my classes, most have seldom, if ever, had to seriously think through a topic to the point that they can correctly explain it in their own words.
In my classes, when they work on thinking an issue through, a major obstacle is problematic understanding of what and how to use words. Unfortunately, the way language is used in our culture these days makes my classes more challenging than they should be.
In my current classes, an emphasis on correct language is greeted by “those are just words.” Our current culture is actively undercutting legitimate reasoning and learning.
David Maloney is a professor of physics in the College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All views expressed are the views of the author.