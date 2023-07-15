Many people have asked me over the years why we have LGBTQ Pride when there isn’t straight Pride.
Those outside of the community may not understand what it is like to live in a heteronormative world as an LGBTQ person.
They do not know what it feels like to not always be accepted by society, their community or even their own family. They may have never had anyone yell slurs at them or threaten bodily harm. They haven’t had to wonder whether it is safe to hold their partner’s hand at a restaurant or walk down the street in their new dress.
Up until a couple of years ago, LGBTQ people could be legally fired from their job and denied housing simply because of their sexuality or gender identity. LGBTQ youth are still bullied at higher rates than their peers, and some face rejection from their family, friends or community, leading to higher rates of suicide and homelessness.
Pride celebrations are still necessary because LGBTQ people are still a marginalized community who are not treated equally.
Beyond that, like many other cultural celebrations, Pride festivals exist as a way to honor the history of the LGBTQ community as well as the contributions we have made to society. Pride offers a safe, welcoming space for people to be themselves and connect with other community members and resources.
The festival is a joyful occasion for anyone who wants to celebrate the diversity our region has to offer.
Recently, the LGBTQ community has been the subject of increasing attacks that include lies and misinformation. Many of these lies lead to false narratives about our community.
While attacks on our community are not new, there is a recent surge of misinformation being spread specifically regarding allowing children at LGBTQ events. These false accusations come from people who have never attended Fort Wayne Pride or other local LGBTQ events.
If they had, they would know the events are family-friendly. All laws are followed. We have police on site for the entire festival, and we even create further limitations beyond city ordinances on what’s allowed during our “family-friendly” hours.
Some people may say ignore the haters, but we know these tactics cause further division.
The idea that LGBTQ people are child predators or “groomers” is not new. It’s the same tactic that was used in the 1950s in public service ads such as Boys Beware, in the 1970s with Anita Bryant’s Save Our Children campaign, and all the times between and since.
According to the American Psychological Association, homosexuals are no more likely to sexually abuse children than heterosexuals.
As LGBTQ people continue to receive more acceptance in society, these groups are getting louder and more flagrant. There are people locally using this tactic to try to stop LGBTQ teen gatherings at local libraries, not allowing LGBTQ-themed plays to be performed in high schools, and wanting city officials to ban drag story hours and drag shows that allow all ages from taking place in our city.
While these are minority opinions, there are people across the country making laws and running for office who hold similar opinions.
I am proud of what Fort Wayne Pride has been able to do over the past 26 years and know we have made a positive impact on countless lives. We have not only grown into one of the largest area festivals, but we host monthly events and opened a Pride Center last year. We have brought visibility to a community that has always existed but used to remain hidden.
Fort Wayne Pride has created opportunities for education and awareness of the LGBTQ community which has increased acceptance locally. Throughout the past quarter century, we have worked to ensure that everyone in our community feels welcome, including people of all ages.
This has been especially true of the festival where youth are able to see the diversity of the LGBTQ community. It allows LGBTQ young people to have a welcoming space to be themselves and children of same-sex parents to see other families like theirs.
Pride will always be a safe space for the LGBTQ community and allies to come together and celebrate. I would encourage anyone who’s never been to come down to Pride on July 21 and 22 and check it out for yourself.
You’ll see it is one of the happiest times of the year in our city, and we definitely know how to throw a party!
Nikki Fultz is executive director of Fort Wayne Pride and has been with the organization since 2000.