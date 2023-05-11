Voters just finished nominating Republicans and Democrats for municipal elections in November and voting on referenda. Turnout was low.
In Allen County, turnout was about 10%. DeKalb County was the bright spot of northeast Indiana at about 19%.
This is not unique to northeast Indiana. Marion County’s turnout was less than 13%. Saint Joseph County’s was less than 10%. Floyd County’s was just less than 9%.
Several factors contribute to low turnout, including a lack of contested races.
People voting in the City Council district where I live had one contested race on the Republican ballot and two on the Democratic ballot. Columbia City only had one contested race – for a city council district. Whitley’s turnout was less than 5%.
According to a YouGov poll after the 2022 midterm election, 31% of respondents said the lack of competitive races was a reason they did not vote.
Another factor contributing to low voter turnout is who can vote in a primary election. Voters must request either the Republican or Democratic ballot and that information becomes part of the voter file. Not every voter is able to decide on a party, and others do not want a record of their selection.
Primary elections are a party function carried out by the government. Having the government do this makes some sense. They have expertise, procedures and equipment to carry out elections. It also allows for broader participation by members of the party who may not attend party functions or be particularly active in the party.
Some changes could help improve voter turnout. At least one will help with the cost of administering elections. Just about every change will require action by the legislature.
First, the political parties could take over the task of nominating candidates and hold caucuses. This will save tax dollars, but it also will decrease participation. If these are party functions, then perhaps participation should be limited to people willing to say they are a member of a party and prioritize attending the caucus.
Second, Indiana could change the primary law to allow voters to vote in the primary of their choice regardless of party affiliation. In areas dominated by one party, the primary is the race that matters. Allowing everyone to vote in that primary would allow members of the minority party to have a greater say in who will hold office.
Third, Indiana could just put all candidates on a single ballot. If a candidate gets a majority of votes, that candidate is the winner. If no one gets a majority, the top two vote getters go to a runoff election.
Fourth, Indiana could try ranked-choice voting, sometimes called instant runoff. In this method there is only one round of voting. Voters rank the candidates. Votes are counted based on voters’ first preferences. If no one gets a majority, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, and the second favorite for those voters is included in the next round of counting. This process continues until a candidate has a majority.
Historically, municipal primaries have the lowest turnout of all elections. On the upside, we can be relatively certain the turnout will be better this fall. Maybe that is good enough.
Andrew Downs is emeritus associate professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.